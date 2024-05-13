Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: 565131 | ISIN: DK0010272202 | Ticker-Symbol: GE9
13.05.2024 | 11:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 14 May 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 66,122,964 shares (DKK 66,122,964)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        6,959 shares (DKK 6,959)       
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,129,923 shares (DKK 66,129,923)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     2,171 shares - DKK 1,025.00
            ·     2,790 shares - DKK 1,032.00
            ·     98 shares - DKK 1,161.00  
            ·     729 shares - DKK 1,334.50 
            ·     343 shares - DKK 1,362.50 
            ·     549 shares - DKK 1,408.00 
            ·     179 shares - DKK 1,432.00 
            ·     100 shares - DKK 1,615.00 
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                
------------------------------------------------------------



For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
