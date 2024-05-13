Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 14 May 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 66,122,964 shares (DKK 66,122,964) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 6,959 shares (DKK 6,959) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 66,129,923 shares (DKK 66,129,923) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 2,171 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 2,790 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 98 shares - DKK 1,161.00 · 729 shares - DKK 1,334.50 · 343 shares - DKK 1,362.50 · 549 shares - DKK 1,408.00 · 179 shares - DKK 1,432.00 · 100 shares - DKK 1,615.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66