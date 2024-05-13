The authorities in Georgia are soliciting consultants for a 6. 13 MW solar plant. The consultants will prepare a feasibility study and technical specifications. The deadline for applications is June 10. A tender has opened seeking consultancy services for a 6. 13 MW solar power plant in the village of Sartichala, in the Gardabani district of eastern Georgia. Tbilisi-based JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corp. plans to build and operate the plant, with funding from German state-owned investment and development bank KfW. The chosen consultant will prepare a feasibility study and technical specifications ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...