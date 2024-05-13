Leading blockchain technology company will sponsor the premier industry event

Chia Network Inc. ("Chia" or the "Company"), founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, to provide enterprise-grade software services and applications, today announced a sponsorship with FT Live for the Financial Times Business of Luxury Summit hosted in Venice from May 19-21, 2024.

In addition to Chia, other sponsors include Pernod Richard, Christie's, Belmond, Luca Faloni, Ferretti Group, Integra Fragrances, and other prominent brands in the luxury industry. Chia Chief Operating Officer Vishal Kapoor will attend and participate in a private roundtable to discuss issues authenticity, provenance, and proof of ownership impacting the luxury industry with leading executives.

Marking its 20th annual gathering, the Business of Luxury Summit returns to Venice, one of Europe's most iconic and celebrated cities. In a country renowned for its luxury goods heritage, the Summit will explore the changes in the industry and trends to watch in innovation, economic and geopolitical uncertainty, increasing demands of consumers, and the next big deals.

Speakers at the conference include:

Anthea Peers, President of EMEA, Christie's

Francesca Amfitheatrof, Artistic Director of Watches and Jewellery, Louis Vuitton

Andrea Guerra, CEO, Prada Group

Francesca Bellettini, President CEO, Yves Saint Laurent

Co-chaired by the FT's editor Roula Khalaf and the HTSI's editor Jo Ellison, the Summit will gather leading executives from the industry across three days of thought-provoking keynotes, lively debates and an exclusive reception and gala dinner.

FT Live is the events division of The Financial Times, one of the world's leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy.

??About Chia Network

Chia Network delivers enterprise-grade software services and applications for secure transactions, asset provenance, and workflow compliance. Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent, Chia's secure, sustainable, and regulatory-compliant blockchain-based infrastructure is purpose-built to solve today's critical business challenges.

