Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor Market to Reach $1,379.3 Million Globally by 2032 at 8.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rising prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases across the globe is projected to drive the global cuffless blood pressure monitor market's growth during the forecast period. The North America region is predicted to witness prominent growth by 2032.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by End-use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global cuffless blood pressure monitor market generated $629.1 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1,379.3 million by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising demand for non-invasive & continuous blood pressure monitoring, growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and rise in telehealth services are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global cuffless blood pressure monitor market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, manufacturers face challenges in meeting stringent regulatory requirements concerning accuracy and safety, imposing complexity and high cost, which may restrict market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, technological advancements and the expansion of preventive healthcare are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cuffless blood pressure monitor market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $629.1 million Market Size in 2032 $1,379.3 million CAGR 8.2 % No. of Pages in Report 305 Segments covered Type, End-use, and Region Drivers Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease Growing emphasis on preventive healthcare Rise in telehealth services Opportunities Technological advancements Integration of cuffless blood pressure monitoring into wearable devices Restraints Regulatory compliance and safety concerns



Type: Wrist-based Glass Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth by 2032

The wrist-based sub-segment accounted for the largest global cuffless blood pressure monitor market share of 63.6% in 2022 and is expected to hold major share by 2032. The emergence of wrist-based blood pressure monitors reflects a significant shift in consumer preferences, favoring convenience and comfort over traditional cuff-based devices. With their sleek design and mobility, these monitors offer non-intrusive yet accurate blood pressure monitoring, aligning well with individuals seeking streamlined health solutions. Technological advancements have enhanced their precision, strengthening their status as the preferred choice for many consumers.

End-use: Home Healthcare Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely During the Forecast Period

The home healthcare sub-segment held the largest market share of 44.4% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to account for the major market share during the forecast period. The dominance of cuffless blood pressure monitors in home healthcare settings reflects a rising trend toward self-care and proactive health management. Offering convenience and seamless integration into daily routines, these monitors foster a holistic approach to wellness. In addition, the preference for home-based solutions signifies a shift toward healthcare decentralization, empowering individuals to manage their health.

Region: North America Market to Hold Major Market Share by 2032

The North America cuffless blood pressure monitor market accounted for the largest share of 35.5% in 2022 and is predicted to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to technological advancements along with growing health awareness and a proactive approach to preventive healthcare in the region. The cuffless blood pressure monitor devices offer convenience and accuracy, making them increasingly preferred in North America, supported by the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and higher purchasing power. Moreover, the growing investments in R&D to enhance product accuracy and functionality is driving the regional market growth.

Leading Players in the Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor Market:

Fourth Frontier Technologies LLC

Equate Health

A&D Medical

Blumio

SOMNOmedics GmbH

Huawei Device Co. Ltd.

Omron

Valencell Inc.

CardiacSense

Aktiia

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global cuffless blood pressure monitor market. These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

