Kilo Grupe, UAB: New DopaFast App Aims to Combat Increasing Screen Time

Mobile application developer Kilo Payments, Inc. has unveiled a new screen time management app for iOS called DopaFast aimed at addressing smartphone addiction and promoting healthier screen habits. Unlike its counterparts, DopaFast stands out for its innovative approach to screen blocking, making it significantly more challenging to bypass.

DopaFast operates by allowing users to select which distracting apps they want to block and when. For example, users can restrict social apps during working hours and work-related apps during leisure time to create a schedule tailored to their needs. When trying to access the selected apps, the smartphone owner encounters a lock screen that effectively prevents their use.

Additionally, DopaFast offers two different blocking levels: Normal and Hard. In the Normal mode, users can temporarily lift the app block for a brief period to access the restricted apps. Meanwhile, the Hard mode offers a stricter approach, preventing users from stopping the blocking session or modifying the list of blocked apps until the session is over. This feature makes the DopasFast app highly effective at combating distractions and cutting screen time.

Several studies have shown that excessive screen use is detrimental to our health and social life. First of all, it dulls the brain's reward system. Smartphones, in particular, constantly provide social stimuli that trigger the release of the "feel-good" hormone dopamine. However, frequent stimulation of the reward pathways decreases sensitivity, requiring even stronger stimuli for pleasure. This overstimulati on can impair concentration, motivation, and impulse control, as dopamine plays a crucial role in these functions.

Studies have also linked excessive screen usage with elevated rates of depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions in adults and children.

Screen time management apps like DopaFast have proven effective in regulating online activity and providing a break or "fast" from dopamine addiction, reducing it by 30% and mitigating its negative impact on health.

According to DataReportal data , the average screen time in the United States is 7 hours and 3 minutes per day - 23 minutes more than the global average - which equates to over 20 years spent online in a lifetime. With the help of screen time management apps, users can reclaim about six years of excessive online use.

