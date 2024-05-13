

Supercomputer Fugaku

KAWASAKI, Japan, May 13, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for nine consecutive terms in multiple major high-performance computer rankings including HPCG and Graph500 BFS (Breadth-First Search), and has also taken fourth place for the TOP500 and fourth place for the HPL-MxP rankings. The HPCG is a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, and the Graph500 ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the rankings were announced on May 13 at ISC High Performance 2024, which is currently being held in Hamburg, Germany.The top ranking on Graph500 was won by a collaboration involving RIKEN, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Fixstars Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, and Fujitsu. It earned a score of 166,029 gigaTEPS this time with Fugaku's 152,064 nodes, an improvement of 27,162 gigaTEPS in performance from the previous measurement.The other results this time were made with Fugaku's full complement of 158,976 nodes fit into 432 racks. On HPCG, it scored 16.00 petaflops. On the TOP500, it achieved a LINPACK score of 442.01 petaflops, and on HPL-MxP it gained a score of 2.000 exaflops.Fugaku has been creating impressive results at the social implementation level in a wide range of fields, including life sciences, disaster prevention and mitigation, energy, manufacturing, basic science, and socioeconomic applications, since its trial use started in April 2020 and the shared use started in March 2021.Based on the superior technology that made Fugaku possible, Fujitsu is developing FUJITSU-MONAKA, an Arm architecture CPU that achieves high performance, power efficiency, reliability, and ease of use. In addition, Fujitsu participated in a joint research project on the development of Fugaku-LLM, a large-scale language model trained with Fugaku. Fugaku-LLM is a high-performance model with excellent Japanese language ability, and it is exceptionally secure and transparent because it is trained from data from the partnering organization . It is anticipated that use cases will include the next generation of innovative research and business development. Fujitsu has started offering the Fugaku-LLM through the Fujitsu Research Portal, which allows users to test Fujitsu's advanced technologies free of charge.Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to further advance the technology it has cultivated through the development of Fugaku and contribute to promote its use for a variety of real-world use cases and challenges.