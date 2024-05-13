Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
Tradegate
13.05.24
11:42 Uhr
27,040 Euro
-0,160
-0,59 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNIFY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNIFY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,98027,00013:46
26,98027,00013:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2024 | 13:10
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Press Release

May 13, 2024

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, The Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 229,258 shares in the period May 6 to May 10, 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 26.73 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 6.1 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on April 29, 2024. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 383,238 shares for a total consideration of EUR 10.1 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify

Signifyproducts, Interactsystems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexsince our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadisPlatinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • 20240513_Signify share repurchase periodic update (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b4e5a317-c10c-46af-8207-91bb28de0199)

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.