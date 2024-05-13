Perpetua Resources Corp.: Perpetua Resources Announces First Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights

BOISE, ID, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") announced today that its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 were filed. For details, please see the Company's filings available on EDGAR and SEDAR.

Perpetua Resources' vision is to provide the U.S. with a domestic source of the critical mineral antimony, develop one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the country and restore an abandoned brownfield site. Perpetua Resources is focused on advancing the permitting for the Stibnite Gold Project ("Stibnite Gold Project" or "Project") through the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") process and construction readiness for the Project.

First Quarter 2024 and other Recent Highlights:

Zero lost time incidents or reportable environmental spills.

Awarded additional funding of $34.4 million through modified Technology Investment Agreement ("TIA") under Title III of the Defense Production Act ("DPA").

Appointed mining veteran Jonathan Cherry as new President and CEO and as a Director.

Appointed Jessica Largent, Chief Financial Officer, as a Director.

Received $8.5 million in cash from Franco-Nevada Idaho Corporation through a new royalty agreement for net smelter return royalty on future payable silver production from the Project properties.

Received indication for up to $1.8 billion financing from Export-Import Bank of the United States for the Stibnite Gold Project.

Advanced constructability reviews, value engineering studies, and detailed engineering for the Burntlog Route, the Company's proposed access route.

Continued power line detailed scoping and engineering with Idaho Power.

Awarded Basic and Value Engineering Scope for the Stibnite Gold Project.

"Perpetua Resources' accomplishments in the first quarter of 2024 demonstrate continued momentum as we advance the Stibnite Gold Project," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "We recently were awarded additional funding of $34.4 million under the Defense Production Act as Perpetua continues to progress permitting and construction readiness activities. We complimented the additional funding through the monetization of our non-core future payable silver, and we received an indication for up to $1.8 billion in financing from U.S. EXIM. Looking forward, we are excited about the forthcoming Final Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Record of Decision, while we continue to focus on unlocking value for our stakeholders."

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Note

; that the current price and demand for gold and other metals will be sustained or will improve; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all necessary governmental approvals for the planned exploration, development and environmental protection activities on the Project will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and that the continuity of economic and political conditions and operations of the Company will be sustained. Forward-Looking Information are based on certain material assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perpetua Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among other things, changes in laws and regulations and changes in the application of standards pursuant to existing laws and regulations which may result in unforeseen results in the permitting process; uncertainty surrounding input to be received from regulators and community stakeholders; risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays in the review process including availability of personnel from the USFS, State of Idaho and other state, federal and local agencies and regulatory bodies (including, but not limited to, potential future U.S. government shutdowns); risks related to opposition to the Project; risks related to increased or unexpected costs in operations or the permitting process; risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed on acceptable terms, or at all, and that we will be able to continue as a going concern; risks related to the outcome of litigation and potential for delay of the Project, as well as those factors discussed in Perpetua Resources' public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its Canadian disclosure record. Although Perpetua Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Perpetua Resources and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and liquidity, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including Perpetua's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, Perpetua Resources does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

