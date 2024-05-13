TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (this "Fiscal Year"). The Company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data) FY ended 3/24 FY ended 3/23 YoY change Net sales 356,344 343,267 3.8% Operating income 32,558 44,331 -26.6% Ordinary income 41,541 54,709 -24.1% Profit attributable to owners of parent 14,912 49,264 -69.7% EPS, basic 124.37 yen 411.62 yen -

Full year Forecast FY ending 3/25 Actual FY ended 3/24 YoY change Net sales 310,000 356,344 -13.0% Operating income 40,000 32,558 22.9% Ordinary income 40,000 41,541 -3.7% Profit attributable to owners of parent 28,000 14,912 87.8% EPS, basic 233.52 yen 124.37 yen - For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/24q4earnings.pdf, or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

In the Digital Entertainment segment, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment's net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 increased compared with the previous fiscal year due to the release of titles including "FINAL FANTASY XVI," "FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER," "DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince," and "FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH." However, operating losses grew due to higher development cost amortization and advertising expenses, as well as higher content valuation losses versus the previous fiscal year.

In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales and profits declined compared with the previous year.

In the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment, net sales and profits declined compared with the previous fiscal year as the June 2023 launch of "Dragon Quest Champions" and the September 2023 launch of "FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS" were unable to compensate for factors including weak performances by existing titles.

In the Amusement segment, the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, net sales and profits increased compared with the previous fiscal year reflecting year-on-year growth in sales at existing arcades.

In the Publication segment, net sales and profits increased in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 compared with the previous fiscal year due to year-on-year growth in both print and digital sales mainly due to the hugely popular anime television adaptation of "The Apothecary Diaries," which debuted in October 2023.

In the Merchandising segment, net sales and profits increased in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 compared with the previous fiscal year largely due to brisk sales of new character merchandise from key IP franchises.

