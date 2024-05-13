Dxcover generating early cancer detection evidence in US, UK and EU clinical trials

Dxcover Limited, a clinical-stage diagnostics company pioneering its multi-omic spectral analysis (MOSA) for early detection of solid tumor cancers, Founder CEO Professor Matthew J. Baker was a featured panelist at the EIE24 "Where Scotland's Innovation Meets Investment" investor event held at the University of Edinburgh April 30-May 1 2024. EIE24 brought together some of Scotland's highest-growth technology companies and over 130 investors from around the world for two days of networking, discovery, and deal-making.

As one of the Chief Executive panelists focused on disruptive technologies with the potential to transform healthcare, Professor Baker shared, "Dxcover was founded to enable the earliest detection of cancer and we are thrilled to present at events like EIE, and share our science with potential collaborators, partners and investors." He highlighted Dxcover's groundbreaking PANAROMIC platform, a multi-omic spectral analysis technology that holds immense promise for the early detection of various cancers, including brain, advanced adenoma, colorectal, lung and other solid tumors. SIS Ventures Impact Investors, an EIE24 Ecosystem Partner and investor in Dxcover, sponsored the panel.

The Dxcover PANAROMIC platform utilizes a revolutionary approach called multi-omic spectral analysis to detect cancer in its earliest stages. This technology goes beyond traditional methods by analyzing inclusive signals missed by current cell-free DNA testing. Dxcover's platform has achieved 99% specificity for early-stage tumors and has been validated in over 3,000 patient samples across various cancers. This versatile platform can be adapted for high sensitivity (ruling out cancer) or high specificity (ruling in cancer.)

Extending its global reach to advance the platform in early cancer detection, Dxcover is scheduling partnering meetings at BIO International June 3-6 2024 in San Diego, California. BIO International is the largest and most comprehensive event for biotechnology, representing the full ecosystem of biotech with over 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe. Dxcover is one of several companies among Scottish Development International attending BIO International 2024.

About Dxcover Limited

Dxcover's 'Drop. Dry. Detect.' method provides results in minutes and is powered by artificial intelligence trained to detect the signs of cancer. The company is currently advancing its test for brain cancer through multi-center European studies to obtain IVDR approval and conducting a major prospective study in the US and EU for colorectal cancer and advanced adenoma early detection.

Dxcover is a spin-out from the University of Strathclyde, based on world-leading research and fronted by an award-winning team dedicated to translating this technology into the clinic. Dxcover's platform is patented in the US, EU, and China, with a global mission to democratize cancer care. Dxcover is headquartered in Glasgow UK and recently incorporated within the US.

For further information go to https://www.dxcover.com/science.

