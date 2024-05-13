EQS-News: The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Canada-United States (US) collaboration in Africa under discussion on May 22nd in Washington, DC



13.05.2024 / 08:00 EST/EDT

Canada-United States (US) collaboration in Africa under discussion on May 22nd in Washington, DC The Lobito Corridor will serve as one example of opportunities for deepening trade and investment partnerships in Africa, through networking and information-sharing at the inaugural private sector forum The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business ( www.CanadaAfrica.ca ) is delighted to announce its first-ever Canada-US Business Forum on Africa, taking place on May 22, 2024, in Washington, DC. While the Lobito Corridor is under the spotlight as one example of opportunities In African markets, discussions will focus on how Canadian and US firms can collaborate in partnership - with African counterparts - across a host of major projects: including opportunities resulting from large catalytic initiatives. Gabriel Tshitende ( https://apo-opa.co/3uOXGUX ) of Elephant Trade-Services DRC ( https://ElephantTrade.net/ ), headline sponsor of the forum, says the DRC offers significant opportunities in sectors including mining and infrastructure, to name but two. The full program is online here ( https://apo-opa.co/3WEGhKm ). A limited number of spaces are still available for interested attendees who may register online to request attendance. "Providing North American businesses with direct partnership opportunities with local counterparts in African markets is one of the most productive outcomes of programs like these,' says Garreth Bloor, President of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. "There are various de-risking solutions for co-investment and joint ventures," says Tshitende, who recently received an award ( https://apo-opa.co/3wDCX7q ) from the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business during its recent 30-year anniversary in Toronto. "I will be in the United States to showcase the immense opportunities for American firms, as I have done in Canada where we are accelerating trade and investment - doing so through private sector partnerships. A strong local partner who is in it for the long-term can ride out ups and downs in any market and help de-risk projects''. Confirmed attendees at the upcoming forum also include elected and appointed high-level officials from North America and African markets, as well as invited strategists. Interested parties may request attendance here ( https://apo-opa.co/44CCwa6 ). Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. Download image: https://apo-opa.co/3WAUbwU Image caption: Gabriel Tshitende About Elephant Trade-Services DRC With over 1000 employees and multiple projects, Elephant Trade-Services DRC provides local and expat workforce services to projects in the DRC, undertaking electrical and automation services. Current clients include Glencore. Most recently Elephant Trade-Services was named the top recommended service provider for the Tenke Fungurume Mine - a CMOC Group Limited operation - by ARSP, the DRC's regulatory body promoting local business development in the country. https://ElephantTrade.net/



