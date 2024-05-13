Mocksville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII), a tobacco products company focused on nicotine harm reduction, today announced that it has entered into a binding letter of agreement to eliminate an additional $2.3 million in outstanding debt with JGB Capital.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company and JGB Capital will exchange an aggregate of $2.3M in principal, fees and expenses owed to JGB Capital for consideration of approximately 1.375 million shares of the Company's common stock and pre-funded warrants. Additionally, the Company will defer monthly amortization payments for an additional two months, resulting in no required further principal repayment until August 2024.

Said Larry Firestone, Chairman and CEO: "This agreement with JGB is another significant step in restoring strength to our balance sheet as we work toward becoming debt free. This transaction also preserves our cash resources for commercial use as we work to become cash flow positive by the first quarter of 2025. We have made substantial progress on our commercial programs, including refining our revenue mix, implementing a lean operating cost profile and positioning the Company to win new contracts, including the new CMO and distribution agreements announced recently, which are already advancing our sales in the second quarter."

"We thank JGB for being a constructive debtholder in helping us to negotiate this resolution and is a significant new equity holder in 22nd Century Group," added Firestone.

The details of the Company's transactions can be found in an 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 10, 2024.

The shares of common stock, the pre-funded warrants, the newly issued warrants and shares issuable upon conversion are being issued in a private placement and were exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) thereof as a transaction not involving a public offering and/or Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the securities discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA's Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization for a combustible cigarette in December 2021. The Company is a subsequent participating manufacturer under the Master Settlement Agreement ("MSA") and vertically integrated for the production of its both own products and contract manufacturing operations ("CMO"), which consist primarily of branded filtered cigars and conventional cigarettes.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our full year business outlook. Forward-Looking statements typically contain terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "consider," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "foresee," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "preliminary," "probable," "project," "promising," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-Looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) our strategic alternatives and cost reduction initiatives, (ii) our expectations regarding regulatory enforcement, including our ability to receive an exemption from new regulations, (iii) our financial and operating performance and (iv) our expectations for our business interruption insurance claim. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 28, 2024. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Matt Kreps

Investor Relations

22nd Century Group

mkreps@xxiicentury.com

214-597-8200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208934

SOURCE: 22nd Century Group