INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: 11:11 Media Co-founders Paris Hilton and Bruce Gersh Join Licensing Expo for a Keynote Discussion on the Company's Success Across Content, Commerce and Community

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Licensing Expo, the world's leading event dedicated to licensing, brand extension and collaborations,?today announces an intimate fireside chat with 11:11 Media CEO and celebrity entrepreneur Paris Hilton alongside her co-founder and media veteran Bruce Gersh, moderated by licensing industry leader, Elie Dekel. The session, "Paris Hilton and 11:11 Media: Building a Global Brand across Culture, Content and Commerce, and its Vision for Launching New Kids and Family Franchises," will take place at Licensing Expo on Wednesday, May 22, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, in Las Vegas, NV.

As the original influencer, Paris Hilton continues to engage with a global fanbase of more than 80 million across a portfolio of products that capture her iconic essence. Through her media and consumer lifestyle company, 11:11 Media, Hilton and her team are successfully rolling out content and consumer products, as well as facilitating best-in-class licensing partnerships across categories Hilton is most recognized for, from beauty and home to pets and more. Overall, Hilton has generated over $4B in retail sales.

The keynote discussion will feature insights from Hilton, Gersh and Dekel on how to leverage influence, build a brand and scale IP across multiple categories and platforms. 11:11 Media will also share new information about the company's expansion into the kids and family space, and the development of new entertainment franchises.

L to R: Bruce Gersh, Elie Dekel

"Over the past 10 years, influencer brands have grown to become a trusted and sought-after franchise development opportunity. Whereas once there were met with skepticism in terms of longevity, today they are engines of true and authentic engagement. Diving into audience, consumer appetite, manufacturing and production value, all the insights that Paris and 11:11 have perfected will no doubt be insightful to the Licensing Expo audience," says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content at the Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets, organizers of Licensing Expo. "New tentpole concepts can now come from anywhere, and 11:11 Media, the Hilton-founded media and content company, prove just that."

"11:11 Media is at the forefront of a new approach to building franchises for the next generation of audiences. Today's audiences are more actively engaged in their fandoms than ever before, and Paris connects with her global fanbase better than anyone. What Paris has built at 11:11 Media is truly special and 11:11 is uniquely positioned to expand its ecosystem with top-tier licensing partners around the world," added Elie Dekel.

To learn more about Licensing Expo and register to attend, visit www.licensingexpo.com.?

