Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Sweden BuyersClub AB

With effect from May 14, 2024, the subscription rights in Sweden BuyersClub AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 23, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BUY TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022061248 Order book ID: 336063 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 14, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Sweden BuyersClub AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 19, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BUY BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022061255 Order book ID: 336068 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB