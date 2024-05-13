Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: A3DP7U | ISIN: SE0015660287 | Ticker-Symbol: KT7
Frankfurt
13.05.24
09:59 Uhr
0,187 Euro
-0,003
-1,58 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2024 | 14:22
76 Leser

(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Sweden BuyersClub AB

With effect from May 14, 2024, the subscription rights in Sweden BuyersClub AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 23, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BUY TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022061248              
Order book ID:  336063                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 14, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Sweden
BuyersClub AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including June 19, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BUY BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022061255              
Order book ID:  336068                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
