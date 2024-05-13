Xcelerate, Inc. Announces Change of Auditors

Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) today announced it has changed its auditor from BF Borgers CPA PC to Bush & Associates CPA LLC. The Company filed a report with the SEC on May 10,2024, in which it advised that it had terminated its relationship with BF Borgers CPA after the Securities and Exchange Commission terminated Borgers' right to practice before the SEC, alleging "massive fraud affecting more than 1,500 SEC filings".

"Following the filing of our SEC report of the termination of our former auditor, the entire Xcelerate team, including our accountant, securities counsel and board members worked tirelessly to identify and engage a new audit firm with the capability and expertise to assist us in our growth plan, including auditing of our financial statements and those of ESN in order to include the same in our anticipated amendment of our registration statement previously filed. We are confident that Bush & Associates (www.bushandassociatescpa.com) is that firm" said Xcelerate CEO Mike O'Shea. "We do not anticipate any material changes in these financial statements" added Mr. O'Shea.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

Since establishing new management and adopting a new business plan in May 2020, we have developed three separate but related businesses within the medical, health and wellness sectors, including (i) formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, clinically tested skin care products; (ii) development of AI and virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries, initially in Africa, to provide for their population to obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology; and (iii) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses. We believe we have made significant advances in the businesses included in (i) and (ii) and while no assurances can be provided, believe we are on the cusp of significant growth. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email info@xcelerate.global.

