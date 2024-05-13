EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. ("IS&S" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended March 31, 2024.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, IS&S reported net sales of $10.7 million, up 46% from $7.3 million in the second quarter a year ago. The Company reported net income of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Sales and earnings in the second quarter of 2024 continued to benefit from the product lines acquired from Honeywell International, Inc. ("Honeywell") pursuant to an exclusive license and asset acquisition that closed in the third quarter of 2023. Costs for the quarter included approximately $500,000 of amortization of customer relationship and one-time non-recurring items related to the Honeywell acquisition and other corporate matters. Excluding the one-time non-recurring costs of the Honeywell acquisition, profitability also increased from the year ago comparative quarter.

Shahram Askarpour, Chief Executive Officer of IS&S, said, "The momentum of our business continued as we delivered double-digit sales growth. The second-quarter results were consistent with our expectations and driven by our focused execution. I also want to welcome Jeff DiGiovanni, who joined us last month as CFO and will be a key contributor to our long-term planning and strategy. This past quarter featured a continuation of our plans to grow both organically, through new product development and expansion into related markets, as well as via acquisitions."

Over the first half of fiscal 2024, the Company generated $4.4 million of positive cash flow despite all one-time expenses associated with the acquisition and integration.

New orders in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were approximately $6.6 million, and backlog as of March 31, 2024, was $10.4 million. The backlog includes only purchase orders in hand and excludes orders from our OEM customers under long-term programs, such as Pilatus PC-24, Textron King Air, Boeing T-7 Red Hawk and the Boeing KC-46A. IS&S expects these programs to remain in production for several years and anticipates they will continue to generate future sales. Further, due to their nature, the products licensed from Honeywell do not typically enter backlog.

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

March 31, September 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 574,079 $ 3,097,193 Accounts receivable 6,061,185 9,743,714 Contract assets 1,230,607 487,139 Inventories 9,120,870 6,139,713 Prepaid inventory 6,775,822 12,069,114 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 711,772 1,073,012 Assets held for sale - 2,063,818 Total current assets 24,474,335 34,673,703 Goodwill 3,557,886 3,557,886 Intangible assets, net 15,648,321 16,185,321 Property and equipment, net 12,450,425 7,892,427 Deferred income taxes 1,173,227 456,392 Other assets 319,704 191,722 Total assets $ 57,623,898 $ 62,957,451 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,642,885 $ 2,000,000 Accounts payable 2,647,123 1,337,275 Accrued expenses 2,415,095 2,918,325 Contract liability 96,650 143,359 Total current liabilities 15,801,753 6,398,959 Long-term debt - 17,500,000 Other liabilities 444,440 421,508 Total liabilities 16,246,193 24,320,467 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 6) Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value, of which 200,000 shares are authorized as Class A Convertible stock. No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023 - - Common stock, $.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares authorized, 19,556,434 and 19,543,441 issued at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 19,556 19,543 Additional paid-in capital 54,792,307 54,317,265 Retained earnings 7,934,379 5,668,713 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,096,451 shares at March 31, 2024 and at September 30, 2023 (21,368,537 ) (21,368,537 ) Total shareholders' equity 41,377,705 38,636,984 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 57,623,898 $ 62,957,451

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales: Product $ 4,895,589 $ 5,945,151 $ 9,319,697 $ 11,035,358 Customer service 5,098,222 1,395,303 9,325,469 2,454,452 Engineering development contracts 745,705 - 1,402,413 366,899 Total net sales 10,739,516 7,340,454 20,047,579 13,856,709 Cost of sales: Product 2,347,695 2,202,750 4,129,040 4,618,694 Customer service 2,462,260 397,553 4,189,221 716,655 Engineering development contracts 347,199 - 623,794 57,406 Total cost of sales 5,157,154 2,600,303 8,942,055 5,392,755 Gross profit 5,582,362 4,740,151 11,105,524 8,463,954 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,031,119 866,198 1,932,263 1,536,643 Selling, general and administrative 2,908,193 2,446,635 5,915,012 4,708,498 Total operating expenses 3,939,312 3,312,833 7,847,275 6,245,141 Operating income 1,643,050 1,427,318 3,258,249 2,218,813 Interest expense (171,470 ) - (531,483 ) - Interest income 36,200 130,951 115,679 246,843 Other income 26,472 23,258 44,171 41,455 Income before income taxes 1,534,252 1,581,527 2,886,616 2,507,111 Income tax expense 325,936 310,424 620,950 537,357 Net income $ 1,208,316 $ 1,271,103 $ 2,265,666 $ 1,969,754 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,456,120 17,352,340 17,453,741 17,334,553 Diluted 17,487,527 17,354,030 17,481,217 17,340,104

