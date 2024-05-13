Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Results for the First Quarter 2024

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights

Revenues for the first quarter were $10.61 million, down 19%, compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Cash flows provided by operations for the first quarter were $2.83 million.

Income (loss) from operations for the first quarter was $(790,557), down 157%, compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 19% to $13.53 million, compared to $11.34 million at December 31, 2023.

Winner of the 2024 Design & Innovation Award for Jersey MTB All Mountain 5.0 and Pants MTB All Mountain 4.0.

Chief Executive Officer, Sean Macdonald commented: "Although there are areas of the cycling and motorcycle industries that remain challenging, we continue to see the start of a return to growth ahead. Participation remains strong and the elevated inventory levels that have stalled growth are being digested. Consumer direct and dealer direct revenues continue to show solid improvement, and our newly launched Adventure (ADV) range of products continued to generate initial strong shipments during the first quarter. Despite the ongoing challenges, we believe that our expanding portfolio of innovative products, robust financial position and our growing and developing multi-channel sales organization have us well-positioned for future growth and shareholder value.

"Total global revenues for the first quarter were $10.61 million, a 19% decrease from the first quarter of 2023, as dealers and distributors continue to regulate ordering levels. Although sales to our global distributors decreased by 31% as our distributors continue to manage industry-wide stocking dynamics, consumer direct sales increased by 15% and dealer direct sales increased by 9%. Domestic and South African dealer direct sales to both MOTO and MTB dealers also grew during the quarter, a very encouraging trend and testament to the gradual recovery that we believe will filter through to distribution over the next several quarters.

"We remain focused on our margins, which decreased in the first quarter, largely due to short-term promotional opportunities at the dealer direct level, particularly in the United States, as we successfully turn slower moving inventory to cash that will fuel future growth. We do expect our margins to improve as we release our exciting newest products globally and inventory levels continue to stabilize.

"Despite current industry-wide conditions, cash increased by $2.18 million, to $13.53 million, and our cash flows provided by operations were $2.83 million. Inventory levels continue to stabilize, decreasing $3.32 million, or 16% for the first quarter. Our liquidity also improved as our team continues to efficiently manage working capital.

"Looking forward, we continue to build a multi-channel sales organization and look forward to some new distributor partnerships in the United Kingdom, Europe and emerging markets that we expect to filter through to revenues over the next few quarters."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "The strong initial consumer reaction to our new ADV range of products, which have all been rigorously tested and CE certified, demonstrates that continued growth from our pipeline of innovative products designed to reach a wide audience of riders at all levels, remains promising."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $10.61 million, down 19%, compared to $13.08 million for the first quarter of 2023.

The decrease in worldwide revenues is primarily attributable to a $1.34 million decrease in body armor sales, a $1.43 million decrease in helmet sales, a $0.22 million decrease in neck brace sales that were partially offset by a $0.53 million increase in sales of other products, parts, and accessories, as our distributors continue to manage industry wide stocking dynamics.

Income (loss) from operations for the first quarter of 2024 was $(790,557), down 157%, compared to $1.39 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net income (loss) for the first quarter of 2024 was $(816,679) or $(0.13) per basic and $(0.13) per diluted share, down 180%, as compared to net income of $1.02 million, or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. Liquidity continued to improve as cash for the first quarter increased by $2.18 million. At March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.53 million and a current ratio of 9.4:1, compared to a current ratio of 5.6:1 at March 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "Market conditions continue to normalize and although ordering patterns at the dealer level reflect a tapering in large pre-ordering, daily order volume continues to increase and dealer financial conditions, stocking levels and demand sentiment continue to improve. We expect that these trends will continue to filter through to distribution over time.

"Domestic sales on our consumer-facing Leatt.com continue to be a highlight as we continue to refine the platform and sales surge. We successfully launched our direct-to-consumer store in South Africa during the first quarter of 2024, with initial orders exceeding our expectations. Our digital direct-to-consumer channels continue to be a focus area as we strive to reach wider consumer groups around the world.

"We continue to build out a high-performing team of sales and other professionals around the world to improve our penetration and reach across sales channels. Industry-wide consolidation and turmoil has also presented opportunities for us to add new team members to the Leatt family.

"Our ADV line represents a solid revenue opportunity globally and demonstrates our ability to develop products that will reach a much wider consumer group around the world. While we have only shipped ADV apparel to date, we have developed the core competencies to create a strong pipeline of innovative 'head-to-toe' offerings in this segment that are very promising.

"In short, we remain very enthusiastic about the future of Leatt as a Company and a brand, and we remain confident that we will return to sustained growth and profitability."

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles.

For more information, visit www.leatt.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the continued impact of the ADV range of products and direct to consumer sales on the Company's results of operations; the Company's ability to continue developing a pipeline of innovative products and global industry talent to fuel future growth; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives, including development and growth of a multi-channel sales organization; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















ASSETS









March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Unaudited

Audited Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,531,642

$ 11,347,420 Accounts receivable, net 4,768,328

6,970,322 Inventory, net 17,069,387

20,391,873 Payments in advance 1,000,512

664,754 Deferred asset, net 9,601

9,601 Income tax refunds receivable 526,441

623,081 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,236,990

2,297,934 Total current assets 39,142,901

42,304,985







Property and equipment, net 3,743,534

4,026,821 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 771,387

845,209 Accounts receivable, net 229,474

309,947 Deferred tax asset, net 84,200

84,200







Other Assets





Deposits 37,284

36,210







Total Assets $ 44,008,780

$ 47,607,372







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,123,838

$ 5,202,368 Notes payable, current 98,190

112,858 Operating lease liabilities, current 288,917

299,432 Short term loan, net of finance charges 667,797

1,135,761 Total current liabilities 4,178,742

6,750,419







Notes payable, net of current portion 17,523

30,652 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 482,470

545,777







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares





authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares





authorized, 6,215,440 and 6,215,440 shares issued





and outstanding 130,553

130,553 Additional paid - in capital 10,749,136

10,745,384 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,535,810)

(1,398,258) Retained earnings 29,983,166

30,799,845 Total stockholders' equity 39,330,045

40,280,524







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 44,008,780

$ 47,607,372



LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three Months Ended

March 31

2024

2023

Unaudited

Unaudited







Revenues $ 10,614,470

$ 13,079,343







Cost of Revenues 6,606,137

7,306,573







Gross Profit 4,008,333

5,772,770







Product Royalty Income 39,303

13,136







Operating Expenses





Salaries and wages 1,568,271

1,241,436 Commissions and consulting expenses 124,216

96,324 Professional fees 298,971

337,243 Advertising and marketing 892,417

841,094 Office lease and expenses 151,554

150,240 Research and development costs 555,778

584,991 Bad debt expense 9,964

49,395 General and administrative expenses 942,888

818,179 Depreciation 294,134

279,810 Total operating expenses 4,838,193

4,398,712







Income (Loss) from Operations (790,557)

1,387,194







Other Expenses





Interest and other expenses, net (24,483)

(20,924) Total other expenses (24,483)

(20,924)







Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (815,040)

1,366,270







Income Taxes 1,639

343,049







Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders $ (816,679)

$ 1,023,221







Net Income (Loss) per Common Share





Basic $ (0.13)

$ 0.17 Diluted $ (0.13)

$ 0.16







Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





Basic 6,215,440

5,971,340 Diluted 6,504,189

6,279,677







Comprehensive Income (Loss)





Net Income (Loss) $ (816,679)

$ 1,023,221 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of $0 and $0 deferred





income taxes in 2024 and 2023





Foreign currency translation (137,552)

(273,749)







Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (954,231)

$ 749,472



LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023









2024

2023







Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (816,679)

$ 1,023,221 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation 294,134

279,810 Stock-based compensation 3,752

- Bad debts reserve 10,032

41,284 Inventory reserve (34,730)

182,529 Deferred asset allowance -

(26,827) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment -

13 (Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable 2,191,962

3,269,306 Deferred asset -

802,763 Inventory 3,357,216

2,796,271 Payments in advance (335,758)

32,012 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,944

(416,386) Income tax refunds receivable 96,640

- Long-term accounts receivable 80,473

- Deposits (1,074)

492 Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,078,530)

(2,409,602) Income taxes payable -

104,867 Deferred compensation -

(400,000) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,828,382

5,279,753







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (49,216)

(368,497) Net cash used in investing activities (49,216)

(368,497)







Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of notes payable to bank (27,797)

(25,216) Repayment of short-term loan, net (467,964)

(384,438) Net cash used in financing activities (495,761)

(409,654)







Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (99,183)

(231,772)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,184,222

4,269,830







Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 11,347,420

7,102,945







Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 13,531,642

$ 11,372,775







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest $ 27,573

$ 21,135 Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,349

$ 237,086







Other noncash investing and financing activities





Common stock issued for services $ 3,752

$ -



SOURCE Leatt Corporation