Biomerica, Inc.: Biomerica Announces inFoods IBS Pilot Launch with Prominent 1,100 Member Physician Group Commencing June 2024

With IBS affecting 10 to 15% of the global population, the associated $21 billion in direct medical costs and absenteeism underscores the urgent need of innovative solutions.

Recognized as the 7th most common diagnosis by all physicians, IBS represents a significant healthcare burden. inFoods IBS offers a groundbreaking method to identify foods that can trigger IBS symptoms, revolutionizing how IBS symptoms are managed.

inFoods IBS is backed by extensive clinical research that has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in providing relief to the majority of IBS patients.

The upcoming presentation of positive inFoods IBS clinical data during the IBS Clinical Session at the Digestive Disease Week 2024 Conference highlights the growing recognition and therapeutic utility of this groundbreaking technology in managing IBS symptoms.

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), (the "Company") a global provider of advanced medical diagnostic and therapeutic products, today announced the initiation of a pilot program for its inFoods® IBS product with a large 1,100-member physician group. This pilot launch will commence in June 2024.

inFoods® IBS offers a novel approach by identifying individual patient specific dietary triggers for IBS symptoms, which could revolutionize management of the condition. This technology has demonstrated remarkable success in alleviating symptoms for the majority of patients participating in the most extensive clinical study of its kind.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) affects approximately 10-15% of the global population and contributes to an estimated $21 billion in direct medical costs and productivity losses annually. Despite being the seventh most common diagnosis among all physicians, effective treatment solutions have been elusive for most sufferers. The complexity of IBS and the limited therapeutic efficacy of current treatments underlines the critical need for innovative solutions like inFoods® IBS.

The inFoods IBS product has undergone rigorous testing in a prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled endpoint study conducted at prestigious institutions including the Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital), Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The study results revealed a significant improvement in Abdominal Pain Intensity scores (trial participants with >30% reduction in pain) for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm compared to those in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). Notably, this study found that the majority of IBS patients experienced remarkable relief with inFoods IBS.

The inFoods IBS positive clinical data will be presented during the highly anticipated IBS Clinical Session at the upcoming 2024 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in Washington D.C., the premier international gathering of healthcare professionals specializing in digestive diseases.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

About inFoods®

The inFoods IBS test is designed to assess a patient's above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods utilizing a simple finger-stick blood sample. Instead of difficult to manage broad dietary restrictions, physicians can now use the inFoods IBS information to make targeted, patient-specific recommendations about trigger foods that, when removed from the diet, may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. The inFoods IBS test and clinical outcomes were studied at several prominent centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. - a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results for improvement in the Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) responder endpoint of >30% reduction in pain, for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm was greater than patients in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). The improvement for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm is considered clinically significant and for certain endpoints is similar and, in some cases, better than the current drugs in the market. Further information about Biomerica's patented inFoods® Technology Platform can be found at: https://biomerica.com/inFoods/our-technology/ .

