Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB: Byggfakta's application for delisting has been approved

BYGGFAKTA GROUP Nordic HoldCo AB's (publ) ("Byggfakta" or the "Company") application for delisting has now been approved by Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in Byggfakta's share on Nasdaq Stockholm will be Thursday 23 May 2024.

As previously announced, Byggfakta has applied for de-listing of the Company's share from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved the application and resolved that the last day of trading will be Thursday 23 May 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Kronqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0) 70 697 22 22

www.byggfaktagroup.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.45 (CEST) on 13 May 2024.

About Byggfakta Group

Byggfakta Group is a global data and software company with roots stretching back to 1936, more than 2,000 employees and operations in 26 countries. We offer services that connect the construction sector, thereby increasing total growth and promoting better construction. Our unique data, insights and software solutions help customers to maximise sales, increase efficiency and build more sustainably. Our core operations encompass five areas: Project Information, Specification, Market Intelligence, Product Information and E-tendering. We mainly generate subscription revenue, which currently exceeds SEK 2 billion annually. Our goal is to grow organically by 10% per year and to grow an additional 5-15% per year through acquisitions. Byggfakta Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

For further information please contact:

Erik Kronqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 (0) 70 697 22 22

Email: erik.kronqvist@byggfaktagroup.com



Homepage: www.byggfaktagroup.com