Coaching.com Sets World Record with The World's Largest Coaching Session

1,145 Participants Coached by 120 of the World's Top Coaches in Celebration of International Coaching Week

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Coaching.com, the world's leading coaching enablement platform, successfully held The World's Largest Coaching Session, setting a new world record in celebration of International Coaching Week. The historic event brought together 120 of the world's top coaches and 1,145 participants (coachees) for a transformative 90-minute group coaching experience.

"We are thrilled to have achieved this incredible milestone and to have connected so many people with the transformative power of coaching," said Alex Pascal, CEO of Coaching.com. "This event showcases the immense potential of coaching to unlock human potential and drive positive change on a global scale."

The World's Largest Coaching Session featured renowned coaches, including members of the MG 100 and Coaching.com Summit Speakers, who led participants through interactive sessions focused on five key topics: Managing Workplace Conflict, Giving and Receiving Feedback, Leading Virtual Teams, Managing & Reducing Stress, and Navigating Change. Notably, 39% of coachees felt that Navigating Change was the most pressing topic to be coached on, highlighting the importance of adaptability and resilience in today's rapidly evolving world.

"Coaching has the power to transform lives and organizations," said Charlotte Saulny, President & COO of Coaching.com. "By bringing together this incredible community of coaches and coachees, we're not just setting a record, but sparking a worldwide movement dedicated to advancing humanity through the power of coaching."

Marshall Goldsmith, a world-renowned leadership coach and bestselling author, who participated in the event, shared, "The World's Largest Coaching Session is a testament to the growing importance of coaching in today's world. It's inspiring to see so many people committed to their personal and professional growth. I would personally like to thank Coaching.com for providing an amazing resource to the coaching community."

Magda Mook, CEO of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), added, "International Coaching Week is about celebrating the coaching profession and its impact on individuals and society. Coaching.com's World's Largest Coaching Session perfectly embodies the spirit of this celebration, showcasing the power of coaching to drive positive change on a global scale."

Participants also shared their experiences, with one coachee stating, "This was an incredible opportunity to learn from some of the best coaches in the world. I feel empowered and equipped with new tools to tackle challenges in my personal and professional life."

Another coach who participated in the event shared, "Being part of The World's Largest Coaching Session was a truly inspiring experience. It's amazing to see the impact that coaching can have when we come together as a community to support and empower one another."

The World's Largest Coaching Session is just one example of Coaching.com's commitment to advancing the coaching profession and making coaching accessible to individuals and organizations worldwide. With its comprehensive platform, Coaching.com connects coaches and coachees, provides tools and resources for coaches to grow their practices, and helps organizations effectively manage and scale their coaching programs.

