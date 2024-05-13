NetBurner Unveils New Flexible SOMRT1061 System-on-Module for Industrial IoT Applications

Compact and Capable: Introducing a New Contender for Effortless Embedded Connectivity

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / An established pioneer in embedded device connectivity, NetBurner is proud to announce the launch of its latest solution, the SOMRT1061 System-on-Module (SOM). With impressive performance in a small 25.4mm size, it's ideal for use as a main system processor, a network sub-processor, or even an encrypted Serial to Ethernet server.

NetBurner SOMRT1061

Photo of a NetBurner SOMRT1061 system-on-module held between two fingers with a stylized background. The module is 1-inch square, has surface-mount pins along all four edges, and includes processor, memory, storage and Ethernet chips.

"At NetBurner our ethos is to help our customers get to market quicker, easier, and under budget," said NetBurner engineer Dan Ciliske. "From day one our mantra has been 'Networking in One Day.' What was true then is true now. We set out to develop a worthy successor to our single chip SBL2e product line: the SOMRT1061, with the same simplicity of a single chip, but with more performance, connectivity and security than ever before, and in a single square inch."

The SOMRT1061 features an NXP i.MX RT1061 ARM Cortex M7 processor, expanded memory capacity, versatile connectivity options, extensive I/O capabilities, and enhanced security abilities. With features like dual Ethernet, USB, and 7 UARTs, it opens up a wide range of potential uses. Its compact form factor and low power requirements also make it a flexible choice for both the factory and the field.

NetBurner is committed to supporting engineers and integrators at every stage of their journey. The SOMRT1061 Development Kit provides developers with everything they need to learn, code, test and deploy industrial-quality embedded solutions with ease at an affordable price point, and the SOMRT1061 itself delivers exceptional performance at unbeatable prices in both low-volume and production quantities.

The SOMRT1061 and Development Kit are available immediately through the NetBurner website and sales department. For more information, visit the product page or contact NetBurner Sales at sales@netburner.com or (858) 558-0293.

About NetBurner:

Since 1998, NetBurner has been a leading provider of embedded solutions, specializing in robust hardware and software platforms for industrial IoT applications. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, NetBurner empowers developers to confidently and rapidly create cutting-edge IoT solutions.

