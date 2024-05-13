ISC24 - SambaNova Systems, makers of the only purpose-built, full-stack AI platform, today announced that "Fugaku-LLM", a Japanese Large Language Model trained on Japan's fastest supercomputer, "Fugaku", and published on Hugging Face on May 10, has been introduced into SambaNova's industry-leading Samba-1 Composition of Experts (CoE) technology.

Matsuoka Satoshi, Director of the RIKEN Center for Computational Science, said, "We are very pleased that Fugaku-LLM, the Japanese Large Language Model trained on a large scale from scratch by the supercomputer 'Fugaku', is introduced into SambaNova's Samba-1 CoE, making the achievements of Fugaku available to many people. The flexibility and scalability of SambaNova's CoE are highly promising as a platform for hosting the results of Large Language Models trained by the world's supercomputers."

"Samba-1 employs a best-of-breed strategy from open source, which ensures that we always have access to the world's best and fastest AI models," said Rodrigo Liang, Co-Founder and CEO of SambaNova Systems. "The addition of Fugaku-LLM, a Japanese LLM trained on Japan's renowned supercomputer, 'Fugaku', fits into this strategy. We are delighted to incorporate Fugaku's capabilities into this world-leading model."

SambaNova's unique CoE architecture aggregates multiple expert models and improves performance and accuracy by selecting the best expert for each application. The Fugaku-LLM is implemented on CoE architecture and runs optimally on SambaNova's SN40L chip with its 3-tier memory and Dataflow architecture.

Fugaku-LLM on Samba-1 is being demonstrated at the SambaNova booth A11, Hall H at ISC24.

