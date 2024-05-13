The Macomb Group Expands Its Presence in Northeast Ohio

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / The Macomb Group, Inc. announced today that it acquired the operations of Woodhill Supply Inc. Founded in 1958, Woodhill Supply is headquartered in Willoughby, Ohio, with a second branch located in Cleveland. The buildings at both sites, totaling over 385,000 square feet, were also acquired by The Macomb Group in related transactions.

"For some time now, we have discussed adding Woodhill's service branches to our existing network and the benefits of bringing additional product and service capabilities to their loyal customer base in Northeast Ohio," said Mark Calzolano, Chief Corporate Development Officer of The Macomb Group. Adding, "It took some time to coordinate various aspects of the transaction involving the operating business and the real estate, but recognizing the impact this will have on our organization and Woodhill's customers made it all the more worthwhile."

Keith Schatko, Executive Vice President and an owner of The Macomb Group said, "Our operations now stretch from the Midwest through the Mid-Atlantic and down through the Southeast. The opportunity to utilize Willoughby's 300,000 square foot facility on 25 acres as another major distribution hub, will enhance our abilities to more quickly and efficiently serve our growing customer base."

President and owner of Woodhill Supply, Arnold Kaufman, said, "Joining our dedicated team with The Macomb Group will provide resources previously unavailable to Woodhill's customers. After 66 years of serving Northeast Ohio, this move will ensure that the relationships nurtured will continue to thrive for another 66 years and beyond."

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 28 service branches and over 600 employees in nine states including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including

automotive, food and beverage, general manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.

