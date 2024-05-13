Aflac Incorporated: My Special Aflac Duck Is Doing What We Had Hoped For: It Helps Children Cope With Cancer

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Intuitively, and by watching a child's reaction, Aflac was confident that My Special Aflac Duck® was effective in supporting children and families going though cancer treatment, but we could only say "anecdotally" - until now. Recent clinical research finds that our robotic duck helps pediatric cancer patients cope with distress and anxiety associated with treatments.

In the multi-year study, both parents and caregivers reported a reduction in distress, nausea, pain and treatment - and procedural anxiety - for their children who received My Special Aflac Duck®, according to a clinical trial released April 5.

Research Team Includes (but not limited to):

Dr. Ann Mertens - Research Director of the Cancer Survivor Program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Professor of Pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine



Dr. James Klosky - Director of Psychology and Neuropsychology at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Professor of Pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine



Dr. Tamara Miller - Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine

Researchers at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University School of Medicine conducted a randomized clinical trial utilizing My Special Aflac Duck®. They surveyed 160 caregivers with children undergoing cancer treatment across eight hospitals throughout the United States over a three-year period. The team said they expected the duck to provide comfort to the pediatric cancer patients, but there is one finding that surprised them.

Questions researchers asked caregivers account for 18 symptoms of distress called the "global measure of parental distress" marking a holistic look at how helpful the duck could be for caregivers.

"Not only did initial observations yield statistically significant and positive results for the children in the My Special Aflac Duck® group, but we also found that the duck benefitted caregivers such as parents and guardians," Klosky said. "This finding is notable because we utilized a global measure of parental distress in the study, suggesting that My Special Aflac Duck® intervention resulted in significant symptom relief among those who care for young children on-treatment for cancer."

Ines Rodriguez Gutzmer, Aflac senior vice president and Chief Communications Officer, said this unexpected finding is a celebrated addition to an overall positive study showcasing the duck's valuable contributions.

"It's reassuring to confirm that My Special Aflac Duck is working, helping pediatric cancer patients and those who care for them," Gutzmer said. "The impact of the duck on caregivers provides additional evidence that our efforts in supporting the entire children's ecosystem are tangible, helping them to stay well and strong and to be better equipped to care for the patients. This unexpected finding further expands the impact and success of the program."

The Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation Inc. has distributed more than 29,000 ducks free of charge to children three and up diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell disease. The duck is also a hallmark of Aflac's commitment to children with cancer, which started in 1995 and continues today with $181 million and counting donated to research, treatment and awareness. My Special Aflac Duck® is the result of more than 18 months of research and development prior to the duck launching in 2018. The duck provides comfort and companionship through play, the way children are already accustomed to. The duck can also receive its own "treatment" through medical play accessories, one of the most-enjoyed features of the duck, according to the study. The medical play accessories further comfort the child by helping familiarize common medical equipment such as a stethoscope, an IV, a syringe and more. The corresponding App also enables children to use their imaginations to play and to learn more about their treatments.

"This important research further extends our commitment to children with cancer, which has been our philanthropic focus for nearly 30 years," said Buffy Swinehart, senior manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at Aflac. "Our work began at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and now extends throughout the U.S., Japan and Northern Ireland. We're excited to build on this great news, expand our reach and provide comfort and joy through My Special Aflac Duck®."

Watch a demonstration of My Special Aflac Duck in both English and Spanish. Visit Aflac.com to learn more about Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility.

