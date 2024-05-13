First North Denmark: Relesys A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Relesys A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 13 May 2024. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 14 May 2024. ISIN: DK0061680436 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Relesys ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 1): 51.040.000 aktier (DKK 510.400,00) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 36432772 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 1010 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RELE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 239998 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ _____ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1221270