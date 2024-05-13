Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9HX | ISIN: DK0061680436 | Ticker-Symbol: NA0
Frankfurt
13.05.24
10:27 Uhr
0,870 Euro
+0,110
+14,47 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELESYS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELESYS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2024 | 15:34
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Relesys A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Relesys A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company
on 13 May 2024. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark is 14 May 2024. 



ISIN:             DK0061680436           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:             Relesys              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 1): 51.040.000 aktier (DKK 510.400,00)
----------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:           36432772             
----------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:             1010               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          RELE               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         239998              
----------------------------------------------------------------




________________________________________________________________________________
_____ 

 For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1221270
Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.