

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.05.2024 / 15:52 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Andrea Last name(s): Polzot Position: CFO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.926050 EUR 1776.20 EUR 15.40 EUR 3080.00 EUR 15.558667 EUR 4667.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.3858 EUR 9523.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

09/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: xetra MIC: XETR





