SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2024 First Quarter Earnings

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced 2024 first quarter unaudited earnings of $1.40 million or $1.28 earnings per share (EPS), a 3.76% decrease over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This first quarter 2024 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.93%, compared to the same prior year period of 1.03%.

Net interest income before provision expense for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $4.06 million compared to $4.52 million for the same period in 2023. Interest income increased $1.35 million compared to the prior year first quarter, primarily due to increased loan balances and increased interest rates on loans resulting from the higher rate environment and assets repricing. Interest expense increased $1.81 million compared to the same prior year quarter, again due to the higher interest rate environment and increased deposit balances, as well as the mix between interest- and noninterest-bearing deposits. Provision expense decreased by $230,000 over the prior year first quarter. Additionally, noninterest income increased approximately $312,000 to $2.29 million from $1.98 million. The higher income can largely be attributed to increased revenue over the prior year first quarter from the Financial Advisory Group and electronic banking services. As it has been in the past, noninterest income generation continues to be a strategic focus of SVB&T's by growing the Financial Advisory Group, increasing sold loan income, expanding electronic banking services, and other avenues, to continue to reduce margin dependence. Noninterest expense increased $178,000 to $4.75 million from $4.57 million, attributable to increases in general operating expenses, the largest of which being increased salaries, health insurance expenditures, and electronic banking expenses in the first quarter of 2024.

Quarter over trailing quarter earnings increased approximately $313,000 or 28.73%. The earnings increase was largely driven by higher Financial Advisory Group income and servicing fees on sold loans. Additionally, decreased provision, health insurance claims, core processing, and marketing expenses contributed to the quarter over quarter change.

SVB&T Corporation book value has increased from $51.36 per share as of March 31, 2023, to $55.58 as of March 31, 2024, an 8.22% increase. SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $40.90 per share on the OTCQX exchange on March 31, 2024. In February of 2021, the Corporation's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program through December 31, 2022. Under the program, the Corporation was authorized to repurchase, from time to time as the Corporation deemed appropriate, shares of SVB&T Corporation's common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $2.00 million. As of December 31, 2022, SVB&T had repurchased (adjusted for 2022 stock split) 24,400 shares, with an average purchase price of $40.59, under the program. As of May 16, 2023, the repurchase program has been renewed with an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.00 million. As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, 5,952 additional shares have been repurchased under the newly approved plan, with an average purchase price of $42.00.

Total assets decreased $11.28 million to $602.27 million on March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023 assets of $613.55 million. Total loans before allowance decreased $1.15 million to $482.45 million on March 31, 2024, from $483.60 million on December 31, 2023. Growth in commercial real estate loans on the balance sheet essentially replaced decreased balances in commercial construction loans and agriculture real estate loans. Springs Valley has experienced healthy loan demand so far in 2024; however, the Bank is strategically managing loan growth to alleviate some of the pressure on the funding side of the balance sheet as cost of funds continue to increase, as well as to help mitigate any potential credit concerns that could arise due to the high interest rate and economic environment. Allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.45% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 1.44% as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits decreased $10.03 million to $523.43 million on March 31, 2024, from $533.46 million on December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by approximately $1.75 million due largely to decreases in business accounts. Interest-bearing deposits have decreased by approximately $8.28 million. These decreases occurred primarily in Springs Valley's money market and public funds accounts, as well as in various time deposit categories, including brokered, public funds, and CDARS CDs. Core deposit growth continues to be a primary focus of Springs Valley's as it is a critical component in generating sustainable, long-term profitability for the institution.

President J. Craig Buse commented "Springs Valley has gotten out of the gates well in 2024 with a respectable first quarter earnings number given the variety of external factors being dealt with today, including high interest rates for borrowers, volatile crop prices for farmers, stubborn inflation, and a slowing economy. Our strategic focus remains the same relationship-oriented community banking in order to drive continued financial performance for all stakeholders."

CEO Jamie Shinabarger concurred and added, "We are executing the core fundamentals of banking very well, within the constraints of the inverted yield curve. That said, our ability to outperform the 2024 budget will largely hinge on variables such as the quarterly Financial Advisory Group's accrual true-ups, asset quality and corresponding provisioning, and the remaining seven months of claims experience on the Bank's self-insured health plan for SVBT team members."

For more information contact: Ryan Heim, Treasurer & CFO, SVB&T Corporation, at 812.634.4889 or rheim@svbt.bank.

SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications, and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning, and wealth management. Investment services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; and may lose value - subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation's and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, and/or other factors.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation

(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)

Unaudited Audited 31-Mar 31-Dec 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,045 $ 9,335 $ 13,180 Interest-bearing time deposits 0 988 0 Fed funds sold 17,304 6,068 26,705 Available for sale securities 63,281 58,653 61,924 Other investments 2,517 2,517 2,517 Loans held for sale 137 0 576 Loans net of allowance for credit losses 475,553 456,761 476,534 Premises and equipment 6,231 6,664 6,341 Bank-owned life insurance 10,565 9,375 10,513 Accrued interest receivable 3,220 2,964 3,345 Foreclosed assets held for sale 522 123 49 Mortgage servicing rights 2,041 2,074 2,005 Lender risk account (FHLBI) 1,636 1,616 1,637 Other assets 8,219 8,347 8,224 Total assets $ 602,271 $ 565,485 $ 613,550 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits 85,864 85,488 87,611 Interest-bearing deposits 437,562 395,329 445,847 Borrowed funds 5,000 17,000 5,000 Subordinated debentures 5,000 5,000 5,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 7,929 6,227 9,812 Total liabilities $ 541,355 $ 509,044 $ 553,270 Stockholders' equity 60,916 56,441 60,280 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 602,271 $ 565,485 $ 613,550

Three Months Ended 31-Mar 2024 2023 Operating Data: Interest and dividend income $ 8,105 $ 6,758 Interest expense 4,044 2,235 Net interest income $ 4,061 $ 4,523 Provision for credit losses 12 242 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 4,049 $ 4,281 Fiduciary activities 1,210 1,079 Customer service fees 230 207 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 52 40 Net gain/(loss) on loan sales 188 186 Realized gain/(loss) on securities 0 0 Other income 608 464 Total noninterest income $ 2,288 $ 1,976 Salary and employee benefits 2,950 2,696 Premises and equipment 573 549 Data processing 369 412 Deposit insurance premium 67 68 Professional fees 160 218 Other expenses 630 628 Total noninterest expense $ 4,749 $ 4,571 Income before taxes 1,588 1,686 Income tax expense 187 229 Net income $ 1,401 $ 1,457 Shares outstanding (adjusted for stock split) 1,095,956 1,098,836 Average shares - basic (adjusted for stock split) 1,098,435 1,098,216 Average shares - diluted (adjusted for stock split) 1,098,435 1,098,216 Basic earnings per share (adjusted for stock split) $ 1.28 $ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share (adjusted for stock split) $ 1.28 $ 1.33 Other Data: Yield on average assets 5.36 % 4.79 % Cost on average assets 2.67 % 1.58 % Interest rate spread 2.69 % 3.21 % Net interest margin 2.78 % 3.37 % Number of full service banking centers 6 6 Return on average assets 0.93 % 1.03 % Average assets $ 604,572 $ 563,909 Return on average equity 9.32 % 10.49 % Average equity $ 60,156 $ 55,531 Equity to assets ratio (EOP) 10.11 % 9.98 % Average total deposits $ 525,533 $ 474,485 Loans past due 30 to 89 days (still accruing) $ 1,735 $ 1,478 Loans past due 90 days or more (still accruing) $ 91 $ 158 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,210 $ 3,178 Book value per share (adjusted for stock split) $ 55.58 $ 51.36 Market value per share - end of period close (adjusted for stock split) $ 40.90 $ 45.50

