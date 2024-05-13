Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Snacks Processing Equipment Market to be Worth $1.9 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Snacks Processing Equipment Market By Type (Conveyers, Sorting, Dryers, Mixing, Cutting, Coating, Packaging, Mode of Operation (Semi/Manual, Automatic), Snack Type (Chips, Extruded Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2031,' the snacks processing equipment market is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Snack foods are one of the fastest-growing segments of the food industry. Snacks are ready-to-eat food preparations that are taken between meals. These snacks can include a wide array of products such as potato chips, extruded snacks, nuts & seeds, non-vegetarian snacks, bakery & confectionery products, and grain-based snacks. Snacks processing equipment helps streamline the production of such snacks and helps meet the diverse demands of consumers in the competitive snack industry.

Snacks processing equipment helps enhance production efficiency, maintain product consistency, and automate and streamline the manufacturing process from raw material handling to the final packaging of the snacks. It consists of a diverse range of machinery and tools, including forming & extruder equipment, cutting & slicing, fryers & ovens, and packaging equipment, among others, designed for the preparation, cooking, packaging, and overall production of various snack foods. These advanced processing equipment contribute to increased productivity, precision in ingredient mixing, optimal cooking, baking conditions, and precise packaging.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing consumption of healthy snacks, the rising demand for processed/convenience foods, and consumers' increased focus on food hygiene since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the high cost of snack processing equipment restrains the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing government support for the food processing industry is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the shortage of trained labor and consumers' increasing inclination toward minimally processed food products are major challenges impacting the market's growth.

The integration of automation and smart technologies into snack processing equipment is a key trend in the global snacks processing equipment market.

The snacks processing equipment market is segmented by equipment type (forming & extruder equipment, conveyers, sorting equipment, dryers, mixing & blending machines, cutting & slicing equipment, fryers & ovens, coating equipment, packaging equipment, cooling & buffering equipment, other equipment), mode of operation (automated, semi-automated, manual), and snack type (chips, extruded snacks, nuts & seeds, bakery & confectionery products, non-vegetarian snacks, grain-based snacks, other snack types), and geography. and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on equipment type, the snacks processing equipment market is segmented into forming & extruder equipment, conveyers, sorting equipment, dryers, mixing & blending machines, cutting & slicing equipment, fryers & ovens, coating equipment, packaging equipment, cooling & buffering equipment, and other equipment. In 2024, the packaging equipment segment accounted for the larger share of 15% of the snacks processing equipment market. The segment is projected to register a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing need for convenient and portable snack packaging solutions for consumers to carry and consume on the go, the need to maintain the freshness and extend the shelf life of snacks, the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, the rise of e-commerce, and stringent regulations regarding food safety and packaging standards.

Based on mode of operation, the snacks processing equipment market is segmented into automated and semi-automated/manual. In 2024, the semi-automated/manual accounted for the larger share of the global snacks processing equipment market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to their adaptability to smaller spaces, needing less specialized skills to operate, need to reduce downtime, lower maintenance expenses, lower upfront capital investment compared to automated equipment, and the increasing demand for flexibility in handling diverse product types and recipe variations for niche markets. However, the automated segment is projected to register a higher CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on snack type, the snacks processing equipment market is segmented into chips, extruded snacks, nuts & seeds, non-vegetarian snacks, bakery & confectionery products, grain-based snacks, and other snack types. In 2024, the bakery & confectionary products segment accounted for the largest share of 27% of the snacks processing equipment market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for diverse and high-quality baked & confectionery snacks, growing demand for single-serve packaging and portion-controlled snacks, and increasing demand for premium and artisanal bakery & confectionery snacks. Also, the increasing use of automated equipment, including mixing & blending, packaging equipment to maintain uniform taste, texture, distribution of flavors, and extend shelf life and maintain product quality of snacks supports the segment growth. However, the chips segment is projected to register the largest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global snacks processing equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 48% of the snacks processing equipment market, followed by Europe and North America. The Asia-Pacific snacks processing equipment market is estimated to be worth USD 570 million in 2024. This market is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributed to the growing consumer awareness and preferences for healthier snack options, increasing demand for snacks processing equipment that can meet diverse cultural preferences and regional tastes, rising investments from major food & beverage players, expansion and establishment of new snack manufacturing facilities, and the rising demand for gluten-free and allergen-free snack options.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the Snacks processing equipment market are Marel (Iceland), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Bühler AG (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Clextral S.A.S. (France), Heat and Control, Inc. (U.S.), Key Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Tetra Pak (Switzerland), Baker Perkins Ltd. (U.K.), Kiremko B.V. (Netherlands), AC Horn Manufacturing (U.S.), Ishida Co., Ltd. (Japan), NP & Company, Inc. (Japan), Dayi Machine (China), Cablevey Conveyors (U.S.), Kiron Food Processing Technologies LLP (India), Grace Food Processing and Packaging Machinery, Inc. (India), Tsung Hsing Food Machinery Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Jinan Sunward Machinery Co., Ltd. (China).

Scope of the report:

Global Snacks Processing Equipment, by Equipment Type

Packaging Equipment

Mixing & Blending Machines

Fryers & Ovens

Conveyors

Cutting & Slicing Equipment

Dryers

Sorting equipment

Coating Equipment

Forming & Extruder Equipment

Cooling & Buffering equipment

Other Equipment

Global Snacks Processing Equipment, by Mode of Operation

Semi-automated/Manual

Automated

Global Snacks Processing Equipment, by Snack Type

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts & Seeds

Grain-based Snacks

Non-vegetarian Snacks

Other Snack Types

Global Snacks Processing Equipment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

