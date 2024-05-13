Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
WKN: A3C481 | ISIN: SE0016798581 | Ticker-Symbol: 8K6
Frankfurt
13.05.24
09:21 Uhr
4,345 Euro
+0,030
+0,70 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2024 | 16:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of BYGGFAKTA GROUP Nordic HoldCo AB from Nasdaq Stockholm

BYGGFAKTA GROUP Nordic HoldCo AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from
Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in BYGGFAKTA GROUP Nordic HoldCo AB. 

Short name:   BFG     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016798581
----------------------------
Order book ID: 237970   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be May 23, 2024.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
