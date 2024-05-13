Consortia featuring subsidiaries of Chinese solar module maker Longi and Chinese industrial conglomerate Shanghai Electric have withdrawn from a public procurement tender for a solar park in Romania. The European Commission opened two anti-subsidy investigations into their involvement, which have now been closed. Longi and Shanghai Electric have withdrawn bids from a public procurement tender for a 110 MW solar farm in Romania, bringing an end to two investigations into whether they had violated EU rules on foreign subsidies by participating in the process. Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...