Crystalline Fructose Market to Reach $1,198.6 million, Globally, by 2035 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The crystalline fructose market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the rising demand for low-calorie and low-glycemic sweeteners in food and beverage products. Crystalline fructose is a highly processed form of fructose derived from fruits or vegetables that provides intense sweetness while contributing fewer calories and having a lower impact on blood sugar levels compared to regular sugar. As consumers become more health-conscious and aim to reduce their sugar intake, manufacturers are increasingly turning to alternative sweeteners like crystalline fructose to meet this demand. Additionally, the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes worldwide is driving the need for sugar substitutes that can help manage these conditions.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Crystalline Fructose Market by Source (Starch Hydrolysis, Sucrose Hydrolysis) and Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "crystalline fructose market" was valued at $743.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1,198.6 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2035.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A122334

Prime Determinants of Growth

The crystalline fructose market is assured for significant growth owing to several prime determinants. Firstly, the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders has led to a surge in health consciousness among consumers. As a result, there is an increasing demand for low-calorie and low-glycemic sweeteners as alternatives to traditional sugar. Crystalline fructose, with its intense sweetness and lower calorific value, perfectly caters to this demand, driving its adoption in various food and beverage products. Secondly, the changing dietary preferences of consumers, particularly the shift towards clean label and natural products, have created a favorable environment for crystalline fructose. Moreover, the growing popularity of functional and fortified foods, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, has created a market for products that offer additional health benefits. Crystalline fructose, with its potential to manage blood sugar levels and provide a reduced glycemic response, is well-positioned to meet this demand, further driving its market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $743.3 Million Market Size in 2032 $1,198.6 Million CAGR 4.1 % No. of Pages in Report 294 Segments Covered Source, Application, and Region. Drivers Growing Demand for Natural Sweeteners Expanding Food and Beverage Industry Preference for Low Glycemic Index Sweeteners Opportunities Growth in Natural and Clean Label Products Expansion of Functional Food and Beverage Market Expansion into Emerging Markets Restraints Competition from Alternative Sweeteners Limited Consumer Awareness



The sucrose hydrolysis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By source, the sucrose hydrolysis segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for less than three-fourths of the global crystalline fructose market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Sucrose, commonly known as table sugar, is a readily available and cost-effective raw material obtained from sugarcane or sugar beets. The process of sucrose hydrolysis, which involves the breakdown of sucrose into its constituent monosaccharides (glucose and fructose), is a well-established and efficient method for producing crystalline fructose. Moreover, the sucrose hydrolysis process is highly scalable, allowing manufacturers to meet the growing demand for crystalline fructose efficiently. The availability of advanced enzymatic hydrolysis techniques has further streamlined the production process, ensuring consistent quality and purity of the final crystalline fructose product.

Procure Complete Report (294 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/crystalline-fructose-market

The food and beverages segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the food and beverages segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for less than half of the global crystalline fructose market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders has led to increased health consciousness, driving the adoption of alternative sweeteners such as crystalline fructose. Its intense sweetness and lower calorific value make it an attractive option for manufacturers to incorporate into a wide range of food and beverage products, including bakery items, confectionery, dairy products, beverages, and processed foods. Additionally, crystalline fructose aligns with the clean label and natural positioning trend, as it is derived from natural sources like fruits and vegetables, appealing to consumers seeking healthier and more natural ingredients.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The well-established food and beverage industry in the region, coupled with consumer preferences for innovative and functional products, has led to the widespread adoption of crystalline fructose in various applications. Furthermore, stringent regulatory frameworks and consumer awareness regarding the benefits of crystalline fructose contribute to its sustained growth in North America.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A122334

Leading Market Players: -

Tate & Lyle

ADM

GALAM

DANISCO

Gadot Bio

Xiwang Group

Hebei Huaxu

Mitsubishi Corporation

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Foodchem International Corporation

The report analyses government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting the market growth.

Trending Reports in Industry:

Fructose Oligosaccharides Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast, 2023-2032

Food Starch Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast, 2023-2032

Caloric Sweeteners Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Rice Starch Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Sweetener Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis, 2024-2035

Alternative Sweeteners Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crystalline-fructose-market-to-reach-1-198-6-million-globally-by-2035-at-4-1-cagr-allied-market-research-302143611.html