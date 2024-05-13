Physitrack Plc : Credit Facility from Santander UK Extended

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) £5m revolving credit facility from Santander UK in place for another five years to support growth plans.

Global digital healthcare and wellbeing company Physitrack is set for further international expansion following a reboot of its £5m funding from Santander UK.

Santander UK has, as of May 13, 2024, again provided Physitrack with a £5m revolving credit facility, this time for five years (expiring in May 2029). The funding package supports the business' international expansion plans, acquisition strategy and working capital requirements.

Charlotte Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer, Physitrack, said: "This funding will allow us to continue to develop in the rapidly growing and exciting space of digital health as well as provide us with financial security and headroom as our acquisitions continue to deliver on their business plans. Santander UK again took the time to understand our rapidly growing business and to support us with its international focus."

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care providers, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

