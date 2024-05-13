IDTechEx Release New Global Optical & Radio Frequency Metamaterials Market Report

BOSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx, a trusted provider of independent market intelligence, have released a new market report, "Optical & Radio Frequency Metamaterials 2024-2034: Markets, Players, Technologies". The reportforecasts the electromagnetic metamaterials market to approach US$15 Billion by 2034.

IDTechEx's latest metamaterials report thoroughly explores the technologies, applications, and markets of optical and radio-frequency metamaterials. Drawing on primary interviews with key players in this fast-evolving market and leveraging existing research, the report offers comprehensive forecasting, industry overviews, player analysis, and assessment of key applications including reconfigurable intelligent surfaces for telecommunications and metalenses in smartphones. It provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of this potentially transformative industry.

"Optical & Radio Frequency Metamaterials 2024-2034: Markets, Players, Technologies" covers the following key aspects:

Materials and manufacturing of optical and RF metamaterials: Analysis of key materials for optical and RF metamaterials across various applications. Evaluation of primary manufacturing methods and assessment of emerging technologies for metamaterial fabrication and comparative analysis.

Applications of optical and RF metamaterials: Exploring key applications of RF metamaterials, such as reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) for telecommunications, radar beamforming for automotive and other industries, and medical uses. Covering production challenges, technology benchmark, and case studies from key players. Exploring key applications for optical metamaterials, including metalenses in smartphones and VR headsets, antireflective coatings and laser notch filters, LiDAR beamforming and more. Covering performance and production challenges, application fitness analysis, case studies from key players. Investigating the status of metamaterials in each application, covering technology readiness level, drivers and challenges, key industry players, SWOT analysis, and market outlook.

Market forecasts & analysis: 10-year granular market forecasts by separate applications of electromagnetic metamaterials. Assessment of technological and commercial readiness level for different applications of electromagnetic metamaterials.



The main contents of this electromagnetic metamaterials market report include:

Executive summary and conclusions

10-year granular market forecasts for optical and RF metamaterials in revenue, surface area and units sold by application

Key applications and markets for RF metamaterials Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS) Radar EMI shielding

Medical applications including diabetes monitoring

Key applications and markets for optical metamaterials Metalenses including for use in smartphones and VR headsets Optical filters: antireflective coatings, laser glare protection LiDAR beam steering

Player analysis and insights for all above markets

Market and technology analysis for all of the above verticals

Manufacturing methods and material selection for optical and RF metamaterials

Company profiles

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Meta.

IDTechEx reports provide a detailed appraisal of a technology and its applications, based on primary and secondary research conducted by technical analysts, helping you understand the full picture. These high quality, unbiased studies are researched at a global level.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. Since 1999, we have been helping our clients to understand new technologies, their supply chains, market requirements, opportunities and forecasts. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com .

Media Contact:



Lucy Rogers

Marketing and Sales Administrator

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:



Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410863/Metamaterials_RF_Optical_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idtechex-release-new-global-optical--radio-frequency-metamaterials-market-report-302143576.html