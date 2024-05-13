Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889488 | ISIN: DK0010219153 | Ticker-Symbol: R90
Tradegate
13.05.24
11:21 Uhr
351,00 Euro
+4,80
+1,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
347,80350,2017:56
349,00349,4017:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2024 | 17:46
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwool A/S: ROCKWOOL enrols India, China, and Slovenia in Rockcycle programme

ROCKWOOL's take back programme, Rockcycle, facilitates closed-loop recycling and is now available in 21 countries globally - including in North America, Europe and Asia.

HEDEHUSENE, Denmark, May 13, 2024, indicating an urgent need to tackle this challenge.

With Rockcycle, ROCKWOOL takes back stone wool material from construction, renovation and demolition sites and recycles it in the production process to make new ROCKWOOL products. ROCKWOOL aims to offer Rockcycle in a minimum of 30 countries by 2030. By adding India, China and Slovenia, Rockcycle is now available in Europe, North America and Asia.

"The construction industry has a waste problem. Valuable materials are too often uncollected and misdirected to general waste, which ends up in landfill. Fortunately, an inherent trait of stone wool is that it can be recycled endlessly and still maintain its mechanical and performance properties. As a circularity frontrunner in the construction industry, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of making our products, operations and business model more circular," says Mirella Vitale, Senior Vice President, ROCKWOOL Group.

Pushing for a circular economy
ROCKWOOL experiences an increasing demand from architects, specifiers, engineering and construction companies, public authorities and policymakers for ways to reduce construction and demolition waste. However, legislation is lacking.

For example, steps should be taken to increase the cost of landfill to incentivise recycling and other cycling pathways, while discouraging the use of non-recyclable products. Even more effective would be implementing a total ban on landfilling recyclable materials. Among other things, this would promote deconstruction over demolition and thus better sorting of different waste streams. Legislators should establish harmonised definitions for e.g. recycled content and by-products and introduce harmonised criteria for recyclability at scale to increase the use of material that can be recycled over and over again.

"EU legislation should set requirements and provide incentives to use durable and recyclable materials to renovate existing and construct new buildings, and to increase landfill costs so recyclable materials can continue adding value in a circular economy while reducing waste," says Mirella Vitale.

To read more about Rockcycle go to Rockcycle®.

Contact:
Helge Frandsen,
Phone +45 22949824
helge.frandsen@rockwool.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2e6c29d-61d1-4694-a628-fe3eb46618c1

1https://doi.org/10.3390/ma15010076


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.