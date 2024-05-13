Kitron ASA: Completed share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members

2024-05-13) Kitron ASA has completed share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members.



Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Kitron ASA ("Kitron" or the "Company") published on 13. May 2024 regarding initiation of a share buyback program.

The Company has completed its share buyback program. Norne Securities AS has been engaged to carry out the buybacks on behalf of the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5.

The Company has acquired a total of 27,275 own shares at an volume-weighted average price per share of NOK 30.48240. A report of all the transactions relating to the buy-back program, both in detailed and aggregated form, is attached.

The shares acquired are used as part of the remuneration to the board members of the Company for the period from and including May 2024, and to and including April 2025, as resolved by the annual general meeting on 25 April 2024.

After the buyback by the Company, the shares were acquired by the Company's board members as follows:

* Tuomo Lähdesmäki (chairperson) acquired 8,529 shares

* Maalfrid Brath (board member) acquired 2,706 shares

* Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (board member) acquired 4,330 shares

* Petra Grandinson (board member) acquired 4,330 shares

* Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø (board member) acquired 2,706 shares

* Jarle Larsen (board member) acquired 1,558 shares

* Tone Aas (board member) acquired 1,558 shares

* Henriette Stene (board member) acquired 1,558 shares.

Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

After the buyback and acquisitions by the board members, Kitron does not own any shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark,Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the

United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.

www.kitron.com

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





