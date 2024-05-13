Customer service and product support teams across Ovid, Lippincott, and Audio Digest recognized for world-class service

Wolters Kluwer Health continues to provide excellent customer experience for its products, services and solutions, as the company received prestigious recognition with multiple award wins in the 2023 NorthFace ScoreBoard (NFSB) Awards. The teams from Ovid, Lippincott, and Audio Digest were part of the group that has been recognized by the Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI).

"To be recognized by this program for thirteen straight years is a truly remarkable accomplishment and I am incredibly proud of the groups that make customer service their top priority day-in and day-out," said Stacey Caywood, Chief Executive Officer, Wolters Kluwer Health. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to work hard to build and keep their trust in our brand."

Providing the best experience for customers

Now in its 24th year, the NFSB Service Award is presented annually to companies who, as rated solely by their own customers, achieved excellence in customer service during the previous calendar year. CRMI created the NFSB Service Award program to recognize organizations who offer exemplary service to their customers and have a deep commitment to the principles of respect, employee empowerment and trust in others. In 2023, more than 5,000 companies were invited to participate in the NFSB Service Audit Program globally.

Wolters Kluwer's Health Learning, Research Practice customer service teams continue to show the company's commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations. The product line support teams achieved an overall customer support satisfaction ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating (scale of 1-5) of 4.8 and a Net Promoter Score of 82 both of which are world-class scores according to CRMI.

World-class service, year after year

To qualify for the NFSB Awards a company must measure their customers' satisfaction with their overall customer service on a calendar year basis and achieve a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0 rating. Additionally, Wolters Kluwer was included in the "Summit-class," reserved for organizations which have been NFSB Service recipients for at least seven consecutive years, have implemented a formal CXDNA playbook strategy, and provide employee engagement soft skills training.

"Given that the industry average for NPS is below 40%, Wolters Kluwer is in elite company for all things customer service," said John Maraganis, CEO and President of CRMI. "Having a CX strategy that is strong and well thought out continues to show that it is a critical part of any highly successful organization."

