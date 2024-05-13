Heavy rains recently triggered floods in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state when Lake Guaíba and the Taquari River and Uruguay River overflowed, reaching more than 5. 30 meters and affecting more than 1. 95 million people. The death toll stands at 143, with 125 still missing. The authorities still have yet to assess the losses from submerged or affected PV plants. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil's MetSul meteorology institute issued warnings on April 21 about "successive episodes of rain in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, with high volumes in some areas. " On April 27, Canoas, Novo Hamburgo, and ...

