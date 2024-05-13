Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2024 | 18:10
93 Leser
Vastned Belgium: Interim statement from the Board of Directors for the first quarter of 2024

• EPRA earnings of € 0.61 per share for the first quarter of 2024.

• Real estate portfolio stable in value compared to the previous financial year.

• High occupancy rate of 99.2% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• € 50.5 million of unused credit facilities available.

• A low debt ratio of 24.1% provides solid protection for 2024.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Interim statement as per 31.03.2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4a7d9bc9-599e-4425-95e0-78d3048cefb2)

