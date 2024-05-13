Vastned Belgium: Interim statement from the Board of Directors for the first quarter of 2024

• EPRA earnings of € 0.61 per share for the first quarter of 2024.

• Real estate portfolio stable in value compared to the previous financial year.

• High occupancy rate of 99.2% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• € 50.5 million of unused credit facilities available.

• A low debt ratio of 24.1% provides solid protection for 2024.

Full press release:

Attachment