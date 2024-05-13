To join the conference, please subscribe by clicking here

Regulatory News:

Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, aimed at treating schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and has since been distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq).

Two other treatments are currently in Phase 3 clinical trials, including mdc-TJK, also developed with Teva, whose positive efficacy results were announced on May 8, 2024 (press release).

Medincell also announced on April 16, 2024, a co-development and licensing agreement with the American pharmaceutical group AbbVie, covering the development of 6 products (press release).

For strategic reasons, the Company has decided to terminate the mdc-GRT program (tacrolimus, transplantation) which was in the preclinical stage.

