DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-May-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 May 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 13 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 83,771 Highest price paid per share: 82.00p Lowest price paid per share: 80.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 81.7994p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,765,240 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,765,240) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 81.7994p 83,771

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 8332 82.00 09:40:14 00069909199TRLO0 XLON 250 82.00 09:40:25 00069909203TRLO0 XLON 6976 82.00 09:40:25 00069909204TRLO0 XLON 7530 82.00 09:49:30 00069909373TRLO0 XLON 102 82.00 09:50:07 00069909382TRLO0 XLON 6822 82.00 09:50:07 00069909383TRLO0 XLON 7993 80.60 10:19:59 00069910166TRLO0 XLON 1835 82.00 12:10:59 00069912176TRLO0 XLON 6076 82.00 12:10:59 00069912177TRLO0 XLON 102 82.00 12:23:35 00069912354TRLO0 XLON 1 82.00 12:23:35 00069912355TRLO0 XLON 7745 82.00 12:23:35 00069912356TRLO0 XLON 7762 82.00 12:39:57 00069912613TRLO0 XLON 102 81.40 12:54:27 00069912916TRLO0 XLON 6664 81.40 12:54:27 00069912917TRLO0 XLON 7726 82.00 13:40:08 00069913634TRLO0 XLON 7753 81.80 13:53:45 00069913932TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

