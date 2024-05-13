Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
13.05.24
15:29 Uhr
0,930 Euro
+0,065
+7,51 %
Dow Jones News
13.05.2024 | 18:31
122 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-May-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
13 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               13 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      83,771 
Highest price paid per share:         82.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          80.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 81.7994p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,765,240 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,765,240) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      81.7994p                    83,771

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
8332               82.00       09:40:14          00069909199TRLO0      XLON 
250                82.00       09:40:25          00069909203TRLO0      XLON 
6976               82.00       09:40:25          00069909204TRLO0      XLON 
7530               82.00       09:49:30          00069909373TRLO0      XLON 
102                82.00       09:50:07          00069909382TRLO0      XLON 
6822               82.00       09:50:07          00069909383TRLO0      XLON 
7993               80.60       10:19:59          00069910166TRLO0      XLON 
1835               82.00       12:10:59          00069912176TRLO0      XLON 
6076               82.00       12:10:59          00069912177TRLO0      XLON 
102                82.00       12:23:35          00069912354TRLO0      XLON 
1                 82.00       12:23:35          00069912355TRLO0      XLON 
7745               82.00       12:23:35          00069912356TRLO0      XLON 
7762               82.00       12:39:57          00069912613TRLO0      XLON 
102                81.40       12:54:27          00069912916TRLO0      XLON 
6664               81.40       12:54:27          00069912917TRLO0      XLON 
7726               82.00       13:40:08          00069913634TRLO0      XLON 
7753               81.80       13:53:45          00069913932TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  321197 
EQS News ID:  1901889 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1901889&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2024 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
