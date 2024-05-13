Jaguar Health, Inc.: REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Hold Investor Webcast Tuesday, May 14th at 8:30 AM Eastern Regarding Q1 2024 Financials & Corporate Updates

Click here to register for May 14 investor webcast

Company plans to file its Earnings Report on May 14, 2024 on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today issued a reminder that the company will conduct an investor webcast on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to review first-quarter 2024 financials and provide corporate updates.

Participation Instructions for Investor Webcast

When: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing innovative, patient-centric therapeutic solutions for essential supportive care and the management of neglected side effects across complicated disease states. Napo's goal is to redefine what is possible in supportive care, providing hope and improving outcomes for patients worldwide. Napo's crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar will file its 10-Q on May 14, 2024 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and the expectation that Jaguar will hold an investor webcast on May 14, 2024. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

