Montag, 13.05.2024
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2024 | 18:50
BOK Financial Corp: McCoy Named New Bank of Texas New Fort Worth Market CEO

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Bill McCoy is bringing more than 40 years of experience to his new role as the Fort Worth market CEO for Bank of Texas. McCoy is filling the new role effective May 10.

McCoy has worked for Bank of Texas since 2008, most recently serving as the senior vice president and manager of corporate banking.

In his role as market CEO McCoy will be responsible for driving top line revenue growth and business generation, talent acquisition and retention, employee engagement, and community engagement.

"Bill's reputation is a stellar one. I think he's the perfect choice to help drive top-line revenue growth, attract and retain talent and continue the momentum we've built in the Fort Worth market," said Bank of Texas CEO Mark Wade. "I'm eager to see all that he will accomplish as he steps into this new role."

"I am appreciative of Bank of Texas giving me this opportunity for growth," said McCoy. "I'm eager to further serve the Fort Worth community in this new capacity."

McCoy holds a Bachelor's in Finance from Texas Christian University. He is active in the community and has served on the boards of numerous non-profit, civic and neighborhood organizations in the Fort Worth community.

Contact:

Cydney Williams
918-588-6506
C.Williams@bokf.com

SOURCE: BOK Financial Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
