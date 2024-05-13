Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111
13.05.2024 | 19:10
EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces Confirmation of Amendments to the Terms of its Listed Bonds

13 May 2024, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Amendments of Terms of the Listed Bonds

On 12th April 2024, EPH European Property Holdings PLC has suggested to the holders of the Company's bonds with ISIN CH1177348302 and with a total nominal value of EUR 122,175,000 to amend certain terms of these bonds:

  • Replacement of the current interest rate of 2.25 % p.a. with an interest rate of 3.5% p.a.; and
  • A term prolongation of 5 years of the Bonds until 31 May 2029.

As per 13th May 2024, all bondholders have consented to the suggested amendments. The amendments to the Terms of the Bonds will become effective on 1st June 2024.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

Attachment

  • 240513 EPH Press Release_Confirmation Amendments Bonds CH1177348302 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd9546d2-d62e-4b3d-a588-4e8763540742)

