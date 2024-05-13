Sofidel Honored With Prestigious SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award for Amazonia Project

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper for hygiene and household use, has been awarded the prestigious SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award for its exemplary work on the Amazonia project. The SEAL Awards, an environmental advocacy organization, recognize and honor individual programs that drive environmental progress and demonstrate leadership and commitment to a sustainable future.

The Amazonia project, a collaborative effort between Sofidel and Suzano, marks a significant milestone in environmental conservation and community development in the Amazon region. This pilot program aims to protect biodiversity and support local communities through habitat restoration, agroforestry projects, and structured social initiatives.

Key highlights of the Amazonia project include:

Partnership for Impact: Suzano and Sofidel have joined forces to demonstrate the value of collaboration across the supply chain in scaling up environmental and socio-economic impact. By leveraging their resources and expertise, both organizations are committed to making a tangible difference in the Amazon region.

Biodiversity Corridor: The project includes habitat restoration and agroforestry initiatives aimed at creating an essential biodiversity corridor. Covering an area of 2,210 square kilometers of rainforest, these efforts will enhance connectivity and promote the conservation of precious ecosystems.

Community Empowerment: Through structured social projects, the Amazonia project seeks to uplift local communities by implementing sustainable business models. Initiatives such as the cultivation and commercialization of Brazilian native plant species like açaí and babassu are integral to supporting economic growth and reducing poverty.

The SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award celebrates Sofidel's dedication to driving meaningful change and advancing global sustainability. By championing initiatives like the Amazonia project, Sofidel consistently demonstrates a commitment to corporate environmental responsibility and stewardship.

For further information regarding the SEAL Awards and our commitment to environmental preservation, please refer to their website: https://sealawards.com/2024-seal-business-sustainability-awards/

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

Courtesy Sofidel

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sofidel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel

View the original press release on accesswire.com