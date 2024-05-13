Rover Critical Minerals Corp.: Rover Provides Permitting Update on Let's Go Lithium Project, NV, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that environmental baseline surveys at its Let's Go Lithium ("LGL") project, Amargosa Valley, NV, USA, commenced in March, and continue through to the date hereof.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover, states: "We continue to work through the NEPA permitting process for the LGL project. Our valued partners at the UES, Reno office, have been out in the field doing the work needed to move the project to the next level. Management is satisfied with the fieldwork to date and feel confident that exploration drilling can be achieved in the area, with less than five acres of planned disturbance."

Paddy Moylan, Rover's President comments: "It is exciting to see the progress made. We look forward to further news flow as the work continues. We are a company that will always ensure that our work is conducted in an environmentally sensitive and aware way. Our partners are presently ensuring that is reflected in our permitting plans."

President's Compensation

Further to its news release of March 6, 2024, the Company will issue 150,000 common shares to its President, Paddy Moylan, for services rendered from February 1, 2024, through to April 30, 2024. The common shares have been issued with a deemed price per share of $0.05, for the settlement of $7,500 worth of services. A new control person will not be created as a result of this issuance. The shares shall bear the standard four-month regulatory hold period from the date of issuance The issuance is subject to final approval by the TSXV.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company is focussed on the permitting and exploration of a claystone lithium project in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada, USA.

