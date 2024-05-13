Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044 | Ticker-Symbol: NT4
Tradegate
13.05.24
16:11 Uhr
80,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,5080,0021:15
79,5080,0017:51
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2024 | 19:38
108 Leser

(0)

Northern Trust Guernsey Makes E-Bikes Available to Their Team

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Northern Trust

Last month on Earth Day, Pete Bowker and Daniel Usher trialed brand new e-bikes that the Northern Trust Guernsey team now have readily available for all their team.

The e-bikes are a sustainable and alternative solution for staff intraday local commutes, these e-bikes allow traffic-beating routes to meetings and can avail of the abundant parking solutions across the island.

"So pleased to have secured the two e-bikes for the Guernsey office. On such a small island, with most meetings held just a ten-minute cycle away, it makes sense to replace the car and taxi journeys we had relied on with these easy-to-use alternatives. Uptake and engagement from the whole team has been positive and I expect this to increase as the weather improves!" Pete Bowker.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
