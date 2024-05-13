The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi: Department of Health - Abu Dhabi Unveils 'Declaration of Principles' on Bioconvergence to Enhance Global Healthcare Outcomes

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An an outcome of the Health Leaders Forum (HLF) organised during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, unveiled a Declaration of Principles on Bioconvergence, to transform healthcare, improve human health and well-being. As a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Declaration outlines global principles covering guidance on transparency, accountability, and bias mitigation, as well as research ethics and ethical decision-making in the field of Bioconvergence.

Bioconvergence has been recognised as the latest technological trend of the 21st century for the healthcare sector. It is a transdisciplinary field that merges engineering and life sciences, and is set to revolutionise the health-tech industry. Bioconvergence fuses life sciences with a vast number of technologies from fields such as mathematics, engineering, and physical and computational sciences.

The Declaration of Principles will witness leading local and global entities collaborate with DoH including Amazon, Microsoft, UAE University (UAEU), Mohammad Bin Zayed University for AI (MBZUAI), Core 42 and Masdar City. Segmented into six strategic pillars, the principles aim to advance Bioconvergence research and development, encourage investment in the field to address urgent healthcare challenges, establish international cooperation frameworks, prioritise research areas in public health and personalised medicine, and promote the adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and nanomedicine.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH): "In the intricacies of Bioconvergence, establishing fundamental principles is not merely a choice, but a collective responsibility. These principles serve as a beacon of transparency, guardians of accountability and shields against any form of bias. With the ever-evolving intersection of health and technology, integrity and diligence remain guiding threads for the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi. Reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for innovation in healthcare, the unique Declaration serves as a testament to the Department's continued efforts to build a healthier world and shape the future of healthcare for generations to come."

Moreover, upholding ethical standards and responsible practices involve raising awareness on the benefits and risks of Bioconvergence technologies, establishing ethical guidelines, and ensuring accessibility and affordability for all. Investment in education and workforce development entails supporting skill development, integrating Bioconvergence into relevant curricula, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and promoting diversity in the field.

Additionally, fostering collaboration and the exchange of knowledge among stakeholders, advocating for supportive policies and regulations, and engaging the community through awareness campaigns and transparent communication are crucial steps in advancing Bioconvergence research and innovation while maintaining community's trust and support. These key pillars will support accelerating the future of healthcare and life sciences by making quality health a global priority.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week is a major government initiative taking place between 13 and 15 May 2024. ADGHW seeks to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and investment, and bring together researchers, policymakers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs across the global healthcare and life science ecosystem.

