Yum! Brands: KFC Providing $700K in Sponsorship for Child Month Activities

Originally published on Jamaica Observer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / RESTAURANT giant KFC Jamaica is back on board as a major sponsor of the National Child Month Committee's 2024 initiatives.

May is celebrated as Child Month and this year's theme is 'Stand Up! Speak Out! Protect the Rights of Our Children'.

Continue reading here

Restaurants of Jamaica Brand Manager Andrei Roper (left) presents a symbolic cheque to National Child Month Committee Chairperson Nicole Patrick-Shaw, during the National Child Month Launch. Image courtesy of Jamaica Observer





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com