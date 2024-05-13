INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: CeeLo Green Confirmed to Headline Performance at Licensing Expo's Opening Night Party

Chapel Hart as well as Jordyn Sugar to open the night and the party will close to a custom drone light show presented by Pixis.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / The world's largest and most influential event dedicated to licensing and brand extension (May 21-23, Mandalay Bay Convention Center), reveals five-time Grammy Award winner CeeLo Green set to take the stage at the Licensing Expo Opening Night Party.

Singer, rapper and record producer Thomas DeCarlo Callaway-Burton, known professionally as CeeLo Green, is a global icon recognized for soul-infused delivery in hip hop and R&B through renowned signature songs like "Crazy" (with Danger Mouse as "Gnarls Barkley") and solo single "F**k You", streamed over 370 million times. Green boasts an impressive 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and continues to release music with collaborator Jack Splash.

"TreImage is proud to present CeeLo Green for the opening night celebration for Licensing Expo 2024. His presence and amazing sound will electrify and bring energy to the show. There could be no better way to kick off the opening night," says Charles Singleton, CEO, TreImage. "This is going to be an epic event and we are beyond excited to be a part of festivities."

TreImage (Stand M226) will host a meet-and-greet with Percy Miller (Master P) and Blac Chyna on Tuesday, May 21. Opening for CeeLo Green will be another client on the star studded TreImage roster, pop and R&B sensation Jordyn Sugar.

As a self-taught drummer, guitarist and pianist born with the beat, Jordyn brings a unique style and sound to the music industry. Catching the attention of Justin Bieber, as well as being a music mentor on The Fashion Hero series hosted by Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, Jordyn's live shows are the embodiment of Empowered Pop - a trademark self-coined to uplift young Gen Z across the globe. An indie star who refuses to conform, Jordyn Sugar's music reflects an untraditional and tightly woven mixture of pop, rock and R&B.

In celebration of the Grand Ole Opry's 100th Anniversary in 2025, Chapel Hart, the country music vocal group will warm up the night with sweet southern vocals. The trio, consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle from Poplarville, Mississippi, rose to stardom in 2022 after finishing fifth in America's Got Talent and since then have released three studio albums and eleven singles including "Glory Days" and "You Can Have Him Jolene." Opry Entertainment (Booth D134) will host a meet-and-greet with Chapel Hart on Wednesday, May 22.

"Representing Opry Entertainment Group and Chapel Hart for licensing partnerships allows us to lead the licensing charge for the country music lifestyle," notes Robert Strand, Partner at The Blake Project and licensing Agent for Opry Entertainment and Chapel Hart. "Chapel Hart is a great example of talent that understands the importance of branding themselves beyond music, as evidenced by their recent campaign with Ford Music's Truck Month campaign, featuring their new hit song, "This Girl Likes Fords."

"The musical guest performances will set off the dynamic week of connections, networking and engagement at Licensing Expo, focusing on "brands at play" as the main theme. The highly anticipated Opening Night Party features a diverse range of music from multiple acts, to showcase all the ways in which licensing in entertainment enthusiastically comes to life," says Anna Clarke, SVP Licensing, Informa Markets.

The closing drone show act, presented by Pixis, will end the night with an immersive sky-lit performance full of color and animation, delivering an unforgettable moment. Illuminating the sky with breathtaking imaginative visuals, this unique display will embody the theme of "play," striking creativity to conceptualize all the new and evolving forums in which licensing can be leveraged.

This event is not open to the public; exhibitors and attendees must be registered in order to attend by showing their Licensing Expo badge. Space is limited, tickets can be purchased online on the event registration form to secure your spot for $95.

Licensing Expo 2024 welcomes over 300+ companies in the licensing and brand extension industry such as Netflix, Hasbro, Paramount, Mattel, LEGO, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Walt Disney Company, Riot Games, TETRIS and NBCUniversal.

Registration is still open for Licensing Expo, May 21-23 at Mandalay Bay. Register to attend the expo and the opening night party at LicensingExpo.com. The Opening Night Entertainment Party is Platinum Sponsored by TreImage LLC and Gold Sponsors Pixis as well as Silver Partners PanAM, Mino Games, Blinger and Fadel.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group?

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo,?Brand Licensing Europe,?Licensing Expo Shanghai and?License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

About TreImage LLC

TreImage LLC is a full-service bi-coastal marketing and licensing agency, representing world-class brands and IPs. We create unique and memorable consumer experiences that are tailor-made to maximize our clients' brand-building efforts. treimage.com.

