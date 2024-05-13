Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or "the Company"), a company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of aerospace technologies and advanced materials, announced today its participation in NPE 2024: The Plastics Show. This premier event, renowned as the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, was held from May 6 to May 10, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Xeriant's attendance at NPE 2024 underscores its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the plastics industry. The company connected with other industry professionals, potential clients, and suppliers, which is vital for the continued development of its NEXBOARD composite building panel. NEXBOARD, the eco-friendly, patent-pending composite building panel is made from recycled plastic and cardboard waste, and offers a sustainable alternative to traditional building materials like drywall, plywood, and MDF, aligning with the growing demand for environmentally responsible construction solutions.

"Attendance at NPE 2024 allowed us to present our innovation and demonstrate the versatility and environmental benefits of our advanced materials to industry leaders and increase our brand awareness," said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant, Inc. "This event provided an unparalleled platform to initiate discussions with potential partners for collaborations, joint ventures, and technology sharing that could accelerate our business growth."

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a holding and operating company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and technology related to next generation air and spacecraft, which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER brand, and includes NEXBOARD, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite building panel made from plastic and cardboard waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

